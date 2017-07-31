Baby Taimur With Suited-Booted Dad Saif Ali Khan. A Pic From Switzerland

It was only last week when Taimur Ali Khan left for a vacation in Switzerland along with his star parents - Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. On Monday, a new picture of Taimur and Saif presumably from Switzerland is being shared on social media and the Internet is finding it difficult to handle. In the picture, a suited Saif can be seen carrying Taimur in his arms with a scenic hill-scape in the background. The picture, Instagrammed by several fan clubs, shows seven-month-old Taimur (who is an expert at being cute) adorably staring into the camera while Saif is looking away. The Royals of Bollywood are reportedly holidaying in Gstaad, a resort town tucked in the Swiss Alps. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married on December 20, 2016 and welcomed baby Taimur on December 20.
Highlights
- The royal trio are reportedly staying in Gstaad
- Saif and Kareena have reportedly booked a suite in Royal Gstaad Palace
- Theirs will reportedly be a two-week-long vacation
This is Taimur Ali Khan's first vacation abroad:
Saif, Kareena and Taimur flew out from Mumbai on July 25 and were inevitably spotted by the paparazzi. The Nawab and Begum patiently posed for the cameras while Taimur appeared to be asleep. Taimur, wrapped in a towel, was safely escorted though the airport by Saif, who greeted the paparazzi by waving at them. Next morning, pictures of the royal trio went crazy viral.
Earlier this month, Kareena revealed part of her Switzerland itinerary in an interview with mid-day and said: "I'm not a back-packer; I'm a luxury traveller. I like to relax and shop when on vacation and am completely cut off from the city." The royal couple will also reportedly participate in yoga sessions and head to the Gstaad Promenade Party - the annual cocktail party held in Switzerland. The mid-day report added that Kareena and Saif will be staying in an executive suite at the Royal Gstaad Palace during their two-week-long vacation.
Back home, Kareena Kapoor has been following a strict work-out regime to shed post pregnancy weight. Kareena is expected to resume filming for Veere Di Wedding, her next film with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. Last seen in Rangoon, Saif Ali Khan has films like Kaalakaandi, Chef and Baazaar in the line-up.