Baby Taimur Returns From Swiss Vacation With Mom Kareena Kapoor And Dad Saif Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan may have appeared to be sleeping when he was previously spotted at the airport but on Saturday, greeted the paparazzi with great attentiveness - the seven-month-old returned from a vacation in Switzerland with parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Taimur, who is only a baby and still getting used to the ways of being a star kid, stared at the shutterbugs from his father's lap. Saif safely escorted Taimur though the airport with Kareena by his side. The royal couple were also spotted leaving the airport premises hand-in-hand. And Taimur? Safely perched in his father's arm, he was too busy being adorable.
Highlights
- The royals had left for vacation on July 25
- They were reportedly staying in Switzerland's Gstaad
- Taimur, Saif and Kareena touched down in Mumbai on Saturday
Saif, who is mostly known for his suave and debonair personality, was in semi casuals while Kareena travelled in comfortable casuals. If you remember, Kareena is one of those celebrities who deplores the idea of dressing up while travelling. In an interview, which went crazy viral last month, she said: "We should dress like normal human beings. Awful. Why should we have it? Why should we be dressing up to go on a flight? But there's pressure."
Anyway, back to Taimur and his superpowers of stealing the spotlight.
The Royal trio left for their envy-inducing vacation on July 25 and reportedly stayed at an executive suite at the Royal Palace in Gstaad, a resort town tucked in the Swiss Alps.
As revealed to mid-day, Kareena's Switzerland itinerary included lots of shopping: "I'm not a back-packer; I'm a luxury traveller. I like to relax and shop when on vacation and am completely cut off from the city," he had said. Kareena and Saif also reportedly expected to have participated in yoga sessions and let their hair down at the Gstaad Promenade Party - the annual cocktail party held in Switzerland.
Holiday done, Kareena Kapoor will now join the sets of Veere Di Wedding, her next film with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. Last seen in Rangoon, Saif Ali Khan has films like Kaalakaandi, Chef and Baazaar in the line-up.