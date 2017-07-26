Baby Misha Flies Home With Shahid Kapoor And Mira, Just In Time For First Birthday Misha, who is already an expert at being adorable, looked cute as a button in white and blue and a colourful head-band

Highlights Shahid, Mira and Misha returned from New York Shahid was in New York for the IIFA awards Shahid also reportedly celebrated Misha's birthday in the Big Apple

A day ahead of Misha's first birthday, parents Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput touched down in Mumbai after having wrapped their New York trip . Shahid and Mira were spotted navigating the Mumbai airport on Tuesday with baby Misha being escorted by her mother. Misha, who is already an expert at being adorable, looked cute as a button in white and blue and a colourful head-band. Yes, it's true that Shahid and Mira have always ensured to shield Misha from unnecessary public gaze but the little one seems to enjoy the attention of the paparazzi to the fullest. She's still getting accustomed to being a star baby and appears to stare at the popping flash bulbs. Later, she was also photographed playing with dad Shahid inside the car. Part of Misha's birthday celebrations has reportedly taken place in the Big Apple already. Earlier this month, Shahid flew into New York to attend the 18th edition of the IIFA Awards on July 15. Shahid's party for Misha in New York had a reported guest list also comprising Karan Johar and hisco-star Alia Bhatt, reported mid-day Shahid, a devoted family man and actor, took along Mira and Misha to convert his stay in the Big Apple into a vacation after the IIFA awards wrapped. Soon after the IIFA chapter closed with an after party on July 16, Shahid was supposed to take Misha and Mira on a tour of NYC - glimpses of which are eagerly awaited on Shahid's social media.After celebrating Misha's birthday in Mumbai, Shahid is expected to resume work on, his next venture with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old actor hasn't signed any new project afterand told news agency PTI: "It's okay to wait and do good movies. I want to be associated with films that have good content and are entertaining at the same time."Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi in 2015 and Misha was born a year later.