Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Song Chulbuli: Nawazuddin Siddiqui And His Love For Bidita Bag

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz song Chulbuli gives a sneak peek of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's relationship with Bidita Bag in the film. The song opens on Babumoshai (Nawazuddin), who comes home drunk, which leaves Bidita's character angry. Babumoshai later tries to pacify his relationship with Bidita with his antics. Chulbuli also features Babumoshai's apprentice Banke, played by actor Jatin Goswami. Adding Nawazuddin and Bidita's dance moves in Chulbuli, the song is fun to watch. It defines the love story between the two characters. Chulbuli is sung by Papon and is composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar while the lyrics courtesy goes to Ghalib Asad Bhopali. Nawazuddin plays a sharp shooter in the film.
The Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) today cleared Babumoshai Bandookbaaz's release with eight 'minor, voluntary' cuts. The CBFC had earlier ordered 48 cuts to the film. Nawazuddin thanked FCAT for giving a thumbs up to the film's release. He tweeted.
Thanks FCAT for clearing #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz with minor voluntary cuts. The film will now release with its original flavour on 25th Aug— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 16, 2017
Meanwhile, of sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Bidita Bag earlier told news agency PTI, "He is one of the best actors that I have ever worked with. I will always cherish his ability to get into the skin of the character and become that person for the entire duration of the shoot." Bidita has previously worked in films like Past Is Present, From Sydney with Love and Ichhe. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is Nawazuddin's third release of the year after MOM and Munna Michael.
The cast of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz also includes actors like Murli Sharma, Divya Dutta and Shraddha Das. Directed by Kushan Nandy, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz releases on August 25.