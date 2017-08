Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Song Chulbuli: Nawazuddin Siddiqui And His Love For Bidita Bag

Highlights Nawazuddin's antics make Chulbuli a must-watch Chulbuli is sung by Papon Babumoshai Bandookbaaz releases on August 25

Thanks FCAT for clearing #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz with minor voluntary cuts. The film will now release with its original flavour on 25th Aug — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 16, 2017

songgives a sneak peek of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's relationship with Bidita Bag in the film . The song opens on Babumoshai (Nawazuddin), who comes home drunk, which leaves Bidita's character angry. Babumoshai later tries to pacify his relationship with Bidita with his antics.also features Babumoshai's apprentice Banke, played by actor Jatin Goswami. Adding Nawazuddin and Bidita's dance moves in, the song is fun to watch. It defines the love story between the two characters.is sung by Papon and is composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar while the lyrics courtesy goes to Ghalib Asad Bhopali. Nawazuddin plays a sharp shooter in the film. Watchhere.The Film Certification Appellate Tribunal ( FCAT) today cleared Babumoshai Bandookbaaz's release with eight 'minor, voluntary' cuts. The CBFC had earlier ordered 48 cuts to the film. Nawazuddin thanked FCAT for giving a thumbs up to the film's release. He tweeted.Meanwhile, of sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in, Bidita Bag earlier told news agency PTI, "He is one of the best actors that I have ever worked with. I will always cherish his ability to get into the skin of the character and become that person for the entire duration of the shoot." Bidita has previously worked in films likeandis Nawazuddin's third release of the year afterandThe cast ofalso includes actors like Murli Sharma, Divya Dutta and Shraddha Das. Directed by Kushan Nandy,releases on August 25.