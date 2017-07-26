Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Song Barfani: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag Turn Up The Heat The makers of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bengali actress Bidita Bag, unveiled the first song of the film titled Barfani today

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Babumoshai Bandookbaaz: A still from the song Barfani New Delhi: Highlights The song has been sung by Armaan Malik The lyrics of the song have been written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali The music of the song has been composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, titled Barfani, has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film. The three-minute song starts with Babu (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) saying, 'Mana ki tall nahi, par dark aur handsome toh hain." The chemistry between Nawazuddin and Bidita Bag in Barfani is sizzling. The melodious song has been sung by Armaan Malik. The beautiful lyrics of the song have been written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and the music has been composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar. In Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Nawazuddin will be seen portraying the role of a contract killer, who doesn't think twice before hitting the trigger.



Watch the song Barfani from Babumoshai Bandookbaaz here:

In an



"Yes, I have done intimate scenes for the first time, so I was quite nervous to do such scenes. You feel good and nervous at the same time. It's not that fun when you are doing a scene. You focus on the scene and not on other things," IANS quoted Nawazuddin Siddiqui as saying.



Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has been directed by Kushan Nandy and co-produced by Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder.



The film also stars Divya Dutta, Murli Sharma, Jatin Goswami, Shraddha Das, Anil George, Jeetu Shivhare and Bhagwan Tiwari in pivotal roles.



The trailer of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz was unveiled by the makers of the film on July 12.





Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25.



(With IANS inputs)



