Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Preview: Finally, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Film Releases Tomorrow

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's much-talked about film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz will arrive in theatres tomorrow. After a long battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the film was cleared for release by Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) with eight minor cuts. Nawazuddin plays a sharp shooter in the film and stars opposite actress Bidita Bag. Of co-starring with Nawazuddin, Bidita, who has worked in films such as Past Is Present, From Sydney with Love and Ichhe earlier told news agency PTI, "He is one of the best actors that I have ever worked with. I will always cherish his ability to get into the skin of the character and become that person for the entire duration of the shoot."
Directed by Kushan Nandy, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz was cleared for release just 10 days ago with eight 'minor, voluntary' cuts. CBFC had earlier ordered 48 cuts to the film and certified the film as 'A'.
Watch the trailer of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz here.
(Disclaimer: Viewer discretion advised. Video contains language that is not suitable for children).
Speaking about his character in the film, Nawazuddin said told IANS, "I do not like a character that is either an extreme villain or a hero. But I think that as time goes by, things are changing. These days, even heroes are playing characters with grey shades because I believe grey characters are more real. There are bad and good characteristics in all of us."
The cast of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz also includes actors like Jatin Goswami, Murli Sharma, Divya Dutta and Shraddha Das.
Babumoshai Bandookbaaz releases along with Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez' A Gentleman and debutant Aadar Jain's Qaidi Band.