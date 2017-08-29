Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Box Office Collection Day 4: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Film 'Fared Poorly' Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Box Office: "The first week collections of the film will be around 6.25 crore nett and it will be limited collections thereafter," said the report

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new moviehas completed four days at the theatres and made a sum of Rs 4.65 crores at the box office, reported Box Office India . The report also predicted that the film will score as much as Rs 6.25 crore - "The first week collections of the film will be around 6.25 crore nett and it will be limited collections thereafter."witnessed a sudden dip in ticket sales on Monday while Friday, Saturday and Sunday collections have fetched Rs 4 crore for the movie. Sunday has recorded the highest single-day collection for the movie, which reads Rs 1.5 crore, stated the report. Box Office India highlights that the drop in Monday's figures is in parity with the usual trend but "has also fared poorly."Last Friday,arrived in theatres along with movies like Sidharth Malhotra's, Aadar Jain's debut movieand Tamil action thrillerstars Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami and Divya Dutta. Of the performances in the movie, in his review for NDTV.com , Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Nawazuddin isn't at his best for he can be only as good as the script allows him to be. Bidita Bag makes a fair fist of her first Bollywood lead role. Jatin Goswami, too, makes his presence felt. Another proven actor who finds herself hard done by amid the mayhem is Divya Dutta."Directed by Kushan Nandy,released in theatres on August 25.