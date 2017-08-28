Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Box Office Collection Day 3: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Film Makes 7.5 Crore

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Box Office Collection: The film witnessed growth over the weekend and managed to made Rs 7.5 crore in total while it could only make Rs 2.41 crore at Day 1

Nawazuddin in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. ( Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz scored Rs 7.5 crore in total
  2. Rs 3.07 crore was the film's score on Sunday
  3. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz witnesses 'growth,' was Taran Adarsh's verdict
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz witnessed growth over the weekend and has made Rs 7.53 crore at the box office in total till date, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film did not receive a great response and made Rs 2.05 on Day 1 but it did well over the weekend with Rs 2.41 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.07 on Sunday. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is directed by Kushan Nandy in which Nawazuddin plays the role of a sharp shooter. The film had a bumpy start as the CBFC ordered makers of the film for 48 cuts. Later, it landed smoothly at the Box Ofiice with eight cuts. Aadar Jain and Anya Singh's Qaidi Band and Sidharth Malhotra's A Gentleman released along with Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Here's how much Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz earned over the weekend:Babumoshai Bandookbaaz also features Bidita Bag, co-starring Nawazuddin. In an interview with IANS Nawazuddin said, "I do not like a character that is either an extreme villain or a hero. But I think that as time goes by, things are changing."

Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV wrote: "It whips up plenty of heat and dust and packs rustic romance, love, lust, betrayal, doses of black humour and a great deal of carnage into its tenuous two hours. The characters turn upon each other like hungry hounds baying for blood. Logic is torn to shreds in the bargain. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, in the end, is a tumbledown see-saw that never heaves itself off the ground. He gave 1.5 stars (Out Of 5) to the film.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's A Gentleman, which released along with Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has made Rs 13.13 crore at home.

NawazuddinBabumoshai Bandookbaazbidita bag

