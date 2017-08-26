Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Box Office Collection Day 1: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Film Earns Rs 2.05 Crore

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has made Rs 2.05 crore at the box office on Day 1, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film opened to poor reviews. Nawazuddin plays a sharp shooter in this film directed by Kushan Nandy. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz released after a long battle with CBFC, which had ordered 48 cuts to the film. Later, the FCAT gave a green signal to the film with eight cuts. Box Office India describes Nawazuddin's film as the 'best released film' of this week. Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's A Gentleman and debutant Aadar Jain's Qaidi Band released along with Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Here's how much Nawazuddin's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has earned.
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5. "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, scripted by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, may seem authentic in terms of its location and lingo, but its plot is riddled with holes the size of craters. It whips up plenty of heat and dust and packs rustic romance, love, lust, betrayal, doses of black humour and a great deal of carnage into its tenuous two hours," he wrote in the review.
Babumoshai Bandookbaaz stars actress Bidita Bag opposite Nawazuddin. Of co-starring with the actor, Bidita earlier told news agency PTI, "He is one of the best actors that I have ever worked with. I will always cherish his ability to get into the skin of the character and become that person for the entire duration of the shoot." Jatin Goswami, Murli Sharma, Divya Dutta and Shraddha Das also form the cast of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.
Meanwhile, the other release of this week, Aadar Jain and Anya Singh's Qaidi Band, produced by YRF, earned just Rs 10 lakh, Box Office India reported.