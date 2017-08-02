Baba Ramdev And Sonakshi Sinha May Judge A Reality Show. This Is Not A Drill

Yoga guru Ramdev is all set to judge an upcoming singing reality show, stated a mid-day report. That's right Baba Ramdev, who often appeared on reality shows like Nach Baliye and India's Best Dramebaaz as guest, will now be present as judge reportedly along with actress Sonakshi Sinha. The show's title is Om Shanti Om, reports mid-day. Baba Ramdev never missed a chance to share his insights and teachings with the audience but to see him as a judge in a TV reality show would definitely surprise his followers. "Ranveer (actor Ranveer Singh), Sonakshi and Ramdev are shooting for the first episode today. The show will focus on bhajans, with contestants modifying and modernizing existing bhajans," a source told mid-day. Singer Kanika Kapoor and composer Shekhar Ravjiani are reportedly the other judges of the show.
Incidentally, Baba Ramdev had made a guest appearance on the recently concluded Nach Baliye 8 and taught Sonakshi and other judges a few yoga asanas. The Noor actress, who sung Rajj Rajj Ke in Akira, is shooting with Baba Ramdev and her Lootera co-star Ranveer Singh (who will make a guest appearance), for the first episode of Om Shanti Om, reports mid-day.
Sonakshi Sinha, who wrapped her holiday in USA, recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram that said, "Back to the grind and loving it! Shooting for something super special and the first of its kind... will announce soon!" (sic). This definitely indicates that Sonakshi is excited to judge the show with Ramdev.
Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha will feature in Abhay Chopra's Ittefaq co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna.