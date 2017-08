Baba Ramdev And Sonakshi Sinha May Judge A Reality Show. This Is Not A Drill

Highlights Baba Ramdev may feature as one of the judges on a reality show Sonakshi, Kanika Kapoor and Shekhar Ravjiani may be the other judges Ranveer Singh reportedly features in a special episode too

#backtothegrind and lovin it!! Shooting for something super special and first of its kind... will announce sooooon! #waitforit A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jul 31, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Yoga guru Ramdev is all set to judge an upcoming singing reality show, stated a mid-day report. That's right Baba Ramdev, who often appeared on reality shows likeandas guest, will now be present as judge reportedly along with actress Sonakshi Sinha. The show's title is, reports mid-day . Baba Ramdev never missed a chance to share his insights and teachings with the audience but to see him as a judge in a TV reality show would definitely surprise his followers. "Ranveer (actor Ranveer Singh), Sonakshi and Ramdev are shooting for the first episode today. The show will focus on, with contestants modifying and modernizing existing," a source told mid-day . Singer Kanika Kapoor and composer Shekhar Ravjiani are reportedly the other judges of the show.Incidentally, Baba Ramdev had made a guest appearance on the recently concludedand taught Sonakshi and other judges a few. Theactress, who sungin, is shooting with Baba Ramdev and herco-star Ranveer Singh (who will make a guest appearance), for the first episode of, reports mid-day Sonakshi Sinha, who wrapped her holiday in USA , recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram that said, "Back to the grind and loving it! Shooting for something super special and the first of its kind... will announce soon!" (sic). This definitely indicates that Sonakshi is excited to judge the show with Ramdev.Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha will feature in Abhay Chopra'sco-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna.