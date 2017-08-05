Baahubali: The Conclusion, The 'Pride Of Indian Cinema', Is Now 100-Days-Old

Highlights
- "Baahubali 2 is the pride of Indian cinema," tweeted Taran Adarsh
- The film grossed over Rs 1,500 crore globally
- Baahubali 2 released across 8,000 screens
Most films struggle after 2/3 weeks... #Baahubali2 set new benchmarks... Completes 100 days... Pride of Indian cinema #100DaysOfBaahubali2pic.twitter.com/VzjfgNrVOh— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2017
Karan Johar, who is in charge of the Hindi version of the film, expressed his happiness on Twitter and wrote, "The VICTORY march of this EPIC continues....#100DaysOfBaahubali2."
The VICTORY march of this EPIC continues....#100DaysOfBaahubali2@ssrajamouli@Shobu_@RanaDaggubati#Prabhas#Prasadpic.twitter.com/ftUCxGrRVW— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 5, 2017
After completing 50 days at the theatres, the official Twitter handle of Baabubali revealed that the film is still running across 1,050 screens across India. (It's a record). It is also the first Indian film to cross the 1,000-crore mark worldwide. Baabubali 2 is expected to release in China this September.
A BIG THANK YOU TO ONE & ALL... Celebrating 50 days in 1050 centres across India.— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) June 16, 2017
HEYSSAAA RUDRASSAAA.. #50DaysForLegendaryBaahubali2pic.twitter.com/SMH1LuW6dA
Baahubali series tracks the story of rivalry between two mighty princes (Prabhas and Rana) of Mahishmathi kingdom and a warrior slave Katappa, played by Sathyaraj. Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty and Tamannnaah Bhatia are also part of the series. Baahubali: The Beginning ended with Katappa's revelation that he killed Amarendra Baahubali. Baahubali: The Conclusion takes the story forward from where the first part ended and finally to why Katappa killed Baahubali. (Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara).