Baadshaho Song: Hoshiyar Rehna, Ajay Devgn Is Planning A Heist

The makers of, starring Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, unveiled a new song from the movie today. The song, titled, shows gangster Bhawani (Ajay Devgn) getting ready to hijack a truck that would be heading towards Delhi with baskets of gold biscuits packed inside it along with Dalia (Emraan Hashmi), Sanjana (Esha Gupta) and Tikla (Sanjay Mishra). On the other hand, princess Gitanjali (Ileana), who has sought Bhawani's help to get her wealth (which is being returned to the government) back, has been imprisoned by army officer Seher (Vidyut Jammwal).has been sung by Neeraj Arya's Kabir Cafe. The music of the song has been composed by Traditional Folk.Watch's songhere: Baadshaho has been directed by Milan Luthria. The film is set against the backdrop of 1975 Emergency. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Milan Luthria have co-produced the film.In an earlier interview with news agency PTI, Milan Luthria said thatis a 'historical fiction film.'"We have used some facts, there is lot of stuff that was unusual and exciting. It (Emergency as subject) is a great backdrop for action and thrills. We have done extensive research on the subject," PTI quoted Mr Luthria as saying.has been extensively shot in Mumbai and Rajasthan.The trailer of Baadshaho was unveiled by the makers of the film on August 7.is Ajay Devgn's fourth movie with director Milan Luthria. They have previously worked together in films likeandis scheduled to release in theatres on September 1.(With PTI inputs)