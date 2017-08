Baadshaho Preview: Ajay Devgn's Heist Drama Opens Tomorrow

Highlights Baadshaho is directed by Milan Luthria Ajay Devgn plays a gangster Baadshaho releases with Shubh Mangal Savdhan

Finally, Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho, a film based on the Emergency era , releases tomorrow (September 1). Ajay Devgn co-stars with Ileana D'Cruz, Lisa Haydon, Esha Gupta, Emraan Hashmi and Vidyut Jammwal in the action-thriller.is directed by Milan Luthria. Of the film's subject, he earlier told news agency PTI, "T his is a historical fiction film . We have used some facts, there is lot of stuff that was unusual and exciting. It (Emergency as subject) is a great backdrop for action and thrills. We have done extensive research on the subject." Ajay Devgn reportedly plays Ileana's love interest while Emraan and Esha are paired opposite each other.A song,, which was a recreated version of Kishore Kumar's hit number, was reportedly dropped from the film, as it was remixed without proper permission. Reports also suggested that an intimate scene between Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz had been shortened . However, the makers dismissed the reports. "It's not true. We have not made a porn film," Ajay Devgn, 48, said, reports news agency PTI.marks Ajay Devgn's fourth collaboration with Milan Luthria, afterand. Meanhwhile, Mr Luthria also revealed that he planned to makewhilefilmingin Rajasthan. "I heard a story that was about how during Emergency lot of palaces were raided and lot of gold and antique items were taken away. This is all documented and available online. The government sent the Army and they took away things," he told PTI.releases with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's