Finally, Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho, a film based on the Emergency era, releases tomorrow (September 1). Ajay Devgn co-stars with Ileana D'Cruz, Lisa Haydon, Esha Gupta, Emraan Hashmi and Vidyut Jammwal in the action-thriller. Baadshaho is directed by Milan Luthria. Of the film's subject, he earlier told news agency PTI, "This is a historical fiction film. We have used some facts, there is lot of stuff that was unusual and exciting. It (Emergency as subject) is a great backdrop for action and thrills. We have done extensive research on the subject." Ajay Devgn reportedly plays Ileana's love interest while Emraan and Esha are paired opposite each other.
- Ajay Devgn plays a gangster
A song, Socha Hai, which was a recreated version of Kishore Kumar's hit number Keh Doon Tumhe, was reportedly dropped from the film, as it was remixed without proper permission. Reports also suggested that an intimate scene between Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz had been shortened. However, the makers dismissed the reports. "It's not true. We have not made a porn film," Ajay Devgn, 48, said, reports news agency PTI.
Baadshaho marks Ajay Devgn's fourth collaboration with Milan Luthria, after Kachche Dhaage, Chori Chori and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai. Meanhwhile, Mr Luthria also revealed that he planned to make Baadshaho whilefilming Kachche Dhaage in Rajasthan. "I heard a story that was about how during Emergency lot of palaces were raided and lot of gold and antique items were taken away. This is all documented and available online. The government sent the Army and they took away things," he told PTI.
Baadshaho releases with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Shubh Mangal Savdhan.