Baadshaho Box Office Prediction: Day 1 'Crucial' For Ajay Devgn's Film

Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho hits the screens tomorrow. The action-thriller is Ajay Devgn's first film of this year. According to Box Office India 's report, the earnings of Day 1 would be 'crucial' for the film as an 'upturn in mass action films such asis tough.' "is a mass action film so the first day has to do well as an upturn for these films is tough. The business in the multiplexes of cities like Jaipur and Lucknow is crucial as if the film works in these then it will work irrespective of how the metros fare," the report stated. Baadshaho is a heist-drama set against the backdrop of Emergency (1975). Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal also star in pivotal roles in the Milan Luthria-directed film.Of the film's subject, Box Office India reports that looks and characters in the film will be a 'huge plus point' for's earnings. However, the report further states that the concept of heist has 'not worked' much. "Even a big star cast film likecould not do the business despite being a very well made film. This film may not be comparable in terms of cast but it is on similar lines in terms of genre."will clash at the box office with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Box Office India predicts that the film 'won't get a large opening' but if the film's subject impresses the audiences, the collections can surpass's (Ayushmann's last release) earnings.