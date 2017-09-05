Baadshaho Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore-Mark

Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho, which released last Friday, has crossed Rs 50 crore-mark at the box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The heist drama earned Rs 6.82 crore on Monday and over the weekend, Baadshaho made Rs 30.70 crore. Taran Adarsh described the film's weekend business as 'fare.' Box Office India reports that that Baadshaho's business is 'strong' in Mumbai and Gujarat. The Milan Luthria-directed film has so far earned Rs 50.12 crore. Baadshaho is set against the Emergency era (1975). The film also features Ileana D'Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Sanjay Mishra and Vidyut Jammwal. Sunny Leone makes a special appearance in a song.
#Baadshaho crosses 50 cr mark... Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 6.82 cr. Total: 50.12 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2017
#Baadshaho fared well in its opening weekend... Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: 43.30 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2017
#Baadshaho has a ROCKING Sat... Fri 12.03 cr, Sat 15.60 cr. Total: 27.63 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2017
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Baadshaho 1.5 stars out of 5. "Baadshaho is the sort of film that banks solely on style. The story is strictly bare-bones, a glaring fact that is sought to be disguised through the means of gratuitous chase scenes and meaningless banter. It does have a couple of passable performances - one from Sanjay Mishra, whose comic timing as the alcoholic and wisecracking Tikla is phenomenal; the other comes from Hashmi as a loveable, fatalistic rogue," he wrote in his review.
Baadshaho is Ajay Devgn's first release of the year. The film marks Ajay Devgn's fourth collaboration with Milan Luthria. They have previously worked together in Kachche Dhaage, Chori Chori and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, which also starred Emraan Hashmi.
Baadshaho released along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.