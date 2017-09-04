Baadshaho Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's Film Manages Respectable Weekend With 43.30 Crore Baadshaho Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho fared well on the opening weekend with Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday

Baadshaho is doing really well at the box office so far. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the Milan Luthria- directed thriller film has fared well in its opening weekend. The film's opening day collections were recorded to be Rs 12.60 crore while on Sunday the film nearly doubled its collection figures with Rs 15.10 crore, making the total amount shoot up to Rs 43.30 crore. Baadshaho, which is set against the 1975 Emergency, also features Ileana D'Cruz in the lead role. On Saturday, the film's collection was Rs 15.60 crore. Have a look at Baadshaho's collection till date:

#Baadshaho fared well in its opening weekend... Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: Rs 43.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2017



In a tweet, Taran Adarsh had written:

#Baadshaho has a ROCKING Sat... Fri 12.03 cr, Sat 15.60 cr. Total: Rs 27.63 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2017



In the film, Ileana D'Cruz features as princess Gitanjali, who decides to fight for her wealth which is being returned to the government. She seeks help of a gangster, Bhawani (Ajay Devgn), who is joined by Dalia (Emraan Hashmi), Sanjana (Esha Gupta), Tikla (Sanjay Mishra) and Seher (Vidyut Jammwal) in planning a heist. Sunny Leone also features in a cameo role in the film.



Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV wrote: "Baadshaho is 'more a like a king without a kingdom'. The heist thriller is devoid of the sort of highs that could be talked about. Rajat Aroraa's screenplay yields no end of high-voltage action sequences, fist fights, shootouts and explosions staged to the accompaniment of ear-splitting background music. But it lacks the meat to lend the onscreen derring-do real muscle and hold all the flab in place."



Baadshaho released along with R S Prasanna- directed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan , starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles. The film has made close to Rs 14.46 crore till date.



