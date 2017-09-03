Baadshaho Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Makes So Much More Baadshaho Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho is doing a great job at the box office counters

#Baadshaho has a ROCKING Sat... Fri 12.03 cr, Sat 15.60 cr. Total: Rs 27.63 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2017



Ajay Devgn's new filmis doing a great job at the box office counters.'s opening day collections were recorded to be Rs 12.03 crore and the movie has upped its collection figures by over double the amount on Saturday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the Milan Luthria-directed heist drama has made Rs 15.60 crore on Saturday, making the total amount shoot up to Rs 27.63 crore. "Baadshaho has a Rocking Saturday," he tweeted. It appears that the prediction made by Mr Adarsh is turning out to be true: "starts on a solid note. Biz should only grow stronger on Sat and Sun," is what Mr Adarsh had tweeted earlier.is set against the 1975 Emergency and also features names like Ileana D'Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Sanjay Mishra and Vidyut Jammwal on its cast while Sunny Leone makes a special appearance in a song.opened to middling reviews on Friday. In his review for NDTV , Saibal Chatterjee said: "Baadshaho is the sort of film that banks solely on style. The story is strictly bare-bones, a glaring fact that is sought to be disguised through the means of gratuitous chase scenes and meaningless banter."released along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's, which made some Rs 2 crores on its opening day. "Baadshaho has no climax worth the name. It ends. Just like that. Seriously," Mr Chatterjee added.is the director's fourth collaboration with Ajay Devgn, after movies likeand