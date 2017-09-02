Baadshaho Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Starts On A 'Solid Note,' Earns Rs 12.03 Crore

Baadshaho, starring Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, is off to a good start at the box office. The film, directed by Milan Luthria, earned Rs 12.03 crore on its opening day, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He added that the film's business is expected to grow stronger over the weekend. "#Baadshaho starts on a SOLID NOTE... Fri 12.03 cr. India biz... Biz should only grow stronger on Sat and Sun," tweeted Mr Adarsh. Baadshaho has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Milan Luthria. The film is set against the backdrop of 1975 Emergency.
Highlights
- Baadshaho has been directed by Milan Luthria
- The film is set against the backdrop of 1975 Emergency
- Baadshaho is Ajay Devgn's fourth film with director Milan Luthria
See Mr Adarsh's tweet here:
#Baadshaho starts on a SOLID NOTE... Fri 12.03 cr. India biz... Biz should only grow stronger on Sat and Sun.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2017
In the film, Ileana D'Cruz features as princess Gitanjali, who decides to fight for her wealth which is being returned to the government. She seeks help of a gangster, Bhawani (Ajay Devgn), who is joined by Dalia (Emraan Hashmi), Sanjana (Esha Gupta), Tikla (Sanjay Mishra) and Seher (Vidyut Jammwal) in planning a heist.
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote that Baadshaho is 'more a like a king without a kingdom.' "The heist thriller is devoid of the sort of highs that could be talked about. Rajat Aroraa's screenplay yields no end of high-voltage action sequences, fist fights, shootouts and explosions staged to the accompaniment of ear-splitting background music. But it lacks the meat to lend the onscreen derring-do real muscle and hold all the flab in place," wrote Mr Chatterjee.
"Baadshaho has no climax worth the name. It ends. Just like that. Seriously. We rarely, if ever, see a Bollywood action flick fizzle out so tamely. It's either a radical departure from norm or plain daft: make what you will of it. For this critic, it's the latter," he added.
Baadshaho marks Ajay Devgn's fourth collaboration with director Milan Luthria, after Kachche Dhaage, Chori Chori and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai.
Sunny Leone makes a cameo in the movie.
Baadshaho clashed at the box office with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.