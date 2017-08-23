Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Has 'Nothing Vulgar.' Director Clarifies

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan deals with the subject of sexual disorder

Updated: August 23, 2017 20:56 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (Image courtesy: psbhumi)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "What's the fun if I make it vulgar?" said R S Prasanna
  2. The makers are expecting a U/A certificate for the film
  3. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan releases on September 1
Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan deals with the subject of sexual disorder but there's nothing 'vulgar' in the film, director R S Prasanna told news agency PTI. "What's the fun in talking about erectile dysfunction if I make it vulgar? It's stupid because the more risky the idea, the more you have to make it digestible. It is extremely critical to the health of the film that it better be funny and sweet," said giving examples of films such as Piku and Vicky Donor, which had unusual themes. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan makers earlier said that tried to keep the film 'clean' and are expecting a U/A certification.

Ayushmann stars opposite his Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-star Bhumi Pednekar. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan tracks the love story of Mudit (Ayushmann) and Sugandha (Bhumi) but with a twist. Mudit suffers from gent's problem which Sugandha, his fiancee is unaware of. Ayushmann's problem in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is just the opposite of Vicky Donor.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a remake of Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham (2013), also directed by R S Prasanna. He told PTI that filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who is the co-producers of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, had offered to him to make the film in Hindi within 20 days after Kalyana Samayal Saadham hit the screens but he took time. "As soon as my movie released in Chennai, within 20 days I had an offer in hand to direct a Hindi film. When something happens so fast, you need to take a lot of time to ensure that you don't goof up that opportunity."

"It took them six months to change the setting of Kalyana Samayal Saadham from Chennai to Delhi-Uttar Pradesh backdrop for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and come up with a new, organic script which still retained the core essence of the original," he told PTI.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan releases on September 1.

(With PTI inputs)

Ayushmann KhurranaShubh Mangal Saavdhan

