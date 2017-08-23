Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Has 'Nothing Vulgar.' Director Clarifies Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan deals with the subject of sexual disorder

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan deals with the subject of sexual disorder but there's nothing 'vulgar' in the film, director R S Prasanna told news agency PTI. "What's the fun in talking about erectile dysfunction if I make it vulgar? It's stupid because the more risky the idea, the more you have to make it digestible. It is extremely critical to the health of the film that it better be funny and sweet," said giving examples of films such asand, which had unusual themes.makers earlier said that tried to keep the film 'clean' and are expecting a U/A certification.tracks the love story of Mudit (Ayushmann) and Sugandha (Bhumi) but with a twist. Mudit suffers from gent's problem which Sugandha, his fiancee is unaware of. Ayushmann's problem inis just the opposite ofis a remake of Tamil film(2013), also directed by R S Prasanna. He told PTI that filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who is the co-producers of, had offered to him to make the film in Hindi within 20 days afterhit the screens but he took time. "As soon as my movie released in Chennai, within 20 days I had an offer in hand to direct a Hindi film. When something happens so fast, you need to take a lot of time to ensure that you don't goof up that opportunity.""It took them six months to change the setting offrom Chennai to Delhi-Uttar Pradesh backdrop forand come up with a new, organic script which still retained the core essence of the original," he told PTI.(With PTI inputs)