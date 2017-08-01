Ayushmann Khurrana Is 'Meant For Unconventional Films' But There's A Side Effect "I think I am meant for unconventional films, which is why I will be sceptical if choosing any conventional films," said Ayushmann Khurrana

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan New Delhi: Highlights "I think I am meant for unconventional films," said Ayushmann "These are quirky subjects," he added "These films show a mirror to the society," he said Vicky Donor and is currently awaiting the release of Bareilly Ki Barfi, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. He also has Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann's onscreen persona suffers from a 'gents' problem. In an interview with news agency IANS, Ayushmann has confessed that he thinks he is best suited for "unconventional roles." But this trait of Ayushmann has also comes with a side-effect. "I think I am meant for unconventional films, which is why I will be sceptical if choosing any conventional films," IANS quoted the actor as saying.



Ayushamann's resume, also includes films like Nautanki Saala, Bewakoofiyaan, Hawaizaada and the critically acclaimed 2015 movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Ayushamnn's films may not have been absolute blockbuster hits at the box office but they have always managed to fetch him good reviews. Ayushamann won the Filmfare Best Male Debut award for his role in Vicky Donor. "I think we all have to carve our own niche in the cinema industry. And these kinds of films work for me - whether it is Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and now



His song Pani Da Rang from Vicky Donor also won him the Best Male Playback Singer Filmfare award. Talking about his films Ayushmann also added: "These are quirky subjects. These films show a mirror to the society."



Meanwhile, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan also featured Bhumi Pednekar, with whom Ayushamann co-starred in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Directed by south filmmaker R S Prasanna and co-produced by Anand L Rai, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan arrives in theatres on September 1 while Ayushmann will next be seen in August release Bareilly Ki Barfi.



