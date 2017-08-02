Ayushmann And Bhumi's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Looks 'Hilarious,' Say Stars

The trailer of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which released on August 1, has garnered a lot of love in less than 24 hours

Written by | Updated: August 02, 2017 13:00 IST
Ayushmann and Bhumi in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan(Image courtesy:Twitter)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kriti Sanon tweeted and called the story of the film 'hatke'
  2. Swara Bhasker in a tweet said, "It will be a heartwarming tale of love."
  3. Actress Richa Chadha finds the trailer very cool
Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to present their unique love story in R.S. Prasanna's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, after their 2015's claimed Dum Laga Ke Haisha.The trailer of the movie released on August 1 and has received a lot of compliments in less than 24 hours. The unique yet exciting love story of the film revolves around Mudit's (Ayushmann Khurrana) 'gents' problem'. Not only fans but also Bollywood stars expressed their excitement about Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Stars like Karan Johar, Swara Bhasker, Kriti Sanon and Richa Chadha showed their love by tweeting about the film. Kriti Sanon who will feature in Bareilly Ki Barfiopposite Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted and said that the trailer was 'hilarious'.

Right after the trailer released, Karan Johar tweeted and said:

Kriti Sanon called the story of the film 'hatke'. Look what she wrote:
 

Swara Bhasker, who featured in Aanand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu series, also tweeted and said that Shubh Mangal Saavdhanwill be a heartwarming 'tale of love'.
 

Fukrey actress Richa Chadha, tweeted and wrote: "This looks so cool guys. Someone is silently is colouring everything a bright shade of yellow! Badhai @ayushmannk and kissie @psbhumi (sic)."
 

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has been shot in Delhi and Haridwar. It is a remake of 2013 Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham and is also directed by filmmaker R S Prasanna.

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana had received great appreciation for Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor in which he featured as a 'sperm donor'.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will hit the screens on September 1. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana will feature in Bareilly Ki Barfi opposite Kriti Sanon while Bhumi Pednekar has Manmarziyan and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-starring Akshay Kumar in the pipeline.

