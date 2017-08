Ayushmann And Bhumi's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Looks 'Hilarious,' Say Stars

Highlights Kriti Sanon tweeted and called the story of the film 'hatke' Swara Bhasker in a tweet said, "It will be a heartwarming tale of love." Actress Richa Chadha finds the trailer very cool

This is absolutely hysterical!!! What a joy this trailer is!!!! @ayushmannk and @psbhumi in terrific form!!! https://t.co/AygE5i6GO0 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 1, 2017

What fun!!On 1st Sept @ayushmannk@psbhumi will make us stand up 4 this heartwarming tale of love Ek aur gem frm @cypplOfficial@aanandlraihttps://t.co/RHLm1W9Tkg - Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 1, 2017

This looks so cool guys. Someone is silently is colouring everything a bright shade of yellow! Badhai @ayushmannk and kissie @psbhumihttps://t.co/Ow29CLofrG — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 2, 2017

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to present their unique love story in R.S. Prasanna's, after their 2015's claimed.The trailer of the movie released on August 1 and has received a lot of compliments in less than 24 hours. The unique yet exciting love story of the film revolves around Mudit's (Ayushmann Khurrana) 'gents' problem' . Not only fans but also Bollywood stars expressed their excitement about. Stars like Karan Johar, Swara Bhasker, Kriti Sanon and Richa Chadha showed their love by tweeting about the film. Kriti Sanon who will feature in Bareilly Ki Barfi opposite Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted and said that the trailer was 'hilarious'.Right after the trailer released, Karan Johar tweeted and said:Kriti Sanon called the story of the film 'hatke'. Look what she wrote:Swara Bhasker, who featured in Aanand L Rai'sseries, also tweeted and said thatwill be a heartwarming 'tale of love'.actress Richa Chadha, tweeted and wrote: "This looks so cool guys. Someone is silently is colouring everything a bright shade of yellow! Badhai @ayushmannk and kissie @psbhumi (sic)."has been shot in Delhi and Haridwar. It is a remake of 2013 Tamil filmand is also directed by filmmaker R S Prasanna.Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana had received great appreciation for Shoojit Sircar'sin which he featured as a 'sperm donor'.will hit the screens on September 1. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana will feature inopposite Kriti Sanon while Bhumi Pednekar hasandco-starring Akshay Kumar in the pipeline.