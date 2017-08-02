Ayushmann And Bhumi's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Looks 'Hilarious,' Say Stars

Highlights
- Kriti Sanon tweeted and called the story of the film 'hatke'
- Swara Bhasker in a tweet said, "It will be a heartwarming tale of love."
- Actress Richa Chadha finds the trailer very cool
Right after the trailer released, Karan Johar tweeted and said:
This is absolutely hysterical!!! What a joy this trailer is!!!! @ayushmannk and @psbhumi in terrific form!!! https://t.co/AygE5i6GO0— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 1, 2017
Kriti Sanon called the story of the film 'hatke'. Look what she wrote:
Hahaha..hilarious!! This is so 'Hatke'!!! Loved it!All the best guysss @psbhumi@aanandlrai !!@ayushmannk Kya baat hai Chirag babu! https://t.co/zJ6TFOBM3e- BITTI (@kritisanon) August 1, 2017
Swara Bhasker, who featured in Aanand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu series, also tweeted and said that Shubh Mangal Saavdhanwill be a heartwarming 'tale of love'.
What fun!!On 1st Sept @ayushmannk@psbhumi will make us stand up 4 this heartwarming tale of love Ek aur gem frm @cypplOfficial@aanandlraihttps://t.co/RHLm1W9Tkg- Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 1, 2017
Fukrey actress Richa Chadha, tweeted and wrote: "This looks so cool guys. Someone is silently is colouring everything a bright shade of yellow! Badhai @ayushmannk and kissie @psbhumi (sic)."
This looks so cool guys. Someone is silently is colouring everything a bright shade of yellow! Badhai @ayushmannk and kissie @psbhumihttps://t.co/Ow29CLofrG— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 2, 2017
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has been shot in Delhi and Haridwar. It is a remake of 2013 Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham and is also directed by filmmaker R S Prasanna.
Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana had received great appreciation for Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor in which he featured as a 'sperm donor'.
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will hit the screens on September 1. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana will feature in Bareilly Ki Barfi opposite Kriti Sanon while Bhumi Pednekar has Manmarziyan and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-starring Akshay Kumar in the pipeline.