Arjun Kapoor Shares A Fabulous Throwback Pic With Family

Actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a fabulous photograph from his photo archives on social media. The throwback picture shared by the 32-year-old features younger Arjun, who is seen happily posing with his parents - producer Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor and his younger sister Anshula Kapoor. The photograph has been reposted from Anshula's Instagram account and has been captioned as, "Because there's no such thing as too many throwbacks. #MiFamilia #JuniorKapoors #WhereThemEyesAt?" In the picture, Boney Kapoor is seen embracing his first wife Mona and Arjun Kapoor (who looks unrecognisable). Their smiles are radiating happiness and positivity in the picture which seems to have captured a perfect moment.
Last month, Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback picture featuring him as a young boy and younger versions of his sister Anshula and cousins - Sonam, Rhea and Hasrhvardhan Kapoor. They are seen posing for the camera along with Shanaya, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. "Dude, like who are these people ???," wrote Arjun Kapoor.
In an earlier interview with NDTV, Arjun Kapoor revealed that Sonam is an 'extremely possessive' sister.
"Well she is, but is an extremely possessive sister and is like those big brothers, who sit and cross examine the potential spouse of a sibling. Sonam would start off with 'Do you know what he likes? What do you know about him?' Sonam is a tough one to please but I know she is genuine and will say it the way it is," said the Tevar actor.
Arjun Kapoor last featured in Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan, co-starring his uncle Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty. His upcoming projects are - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namastey Canada.