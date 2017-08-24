Arjun Kapoor Can't Get Over His Own Throwback Pic, Co-Starring Sonam And Cousins

Highlights
Here's the piece of throwback gold. Shared last night, the picture has over 119,570 'likes' on Instagram.
Just an observation - one can make an entire album full of old pictures from Arjun Kapoor's Instagram. Be it on Sonam or Anshula's birthday, to celebrate Father's Day or just remembering his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor - Arjun has always resorted to blasts from the past.
That's still my favourite pose, love u Ansh u will never be without me I promise !!! #Repost @anshulakapoor with @repostapp Happiest happy birthday to my number 1, always and forever! This photo pretty much sums us up @arjunkapoor - you're always by my side & holding my hand, but you're also my very own goofball/ jokester who makes me laugh & makes sure I'm okay, no matter what life throws at us.. love you to infinity bhai, don't know what I'd do without you #MostFavorite #MyMainMan #WhereThemEyesAt #JuniorKapoors
Sonam is also no less, filling up her Twitter with pictures like these.
All eyes on the prize! #ThrowbackThursdaypic.twitter.com/yc9OzFE2pl— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) June 8, 2017
.. #AboutChildhood#JustDance#90s#Throwbackpic.twitter.com/2j7agDAc68— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) June 8, 2017
Arjun Kapoor was last seen featuring in dual roles in Anil Kapoor's Mubarakan, and has films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namastey Canada in the pipeline. Last seen in Neerja, Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for Akshay Kumar's Padman and will also co-star with Ranbir Kapoor in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed Sanjay Dutt biopic.