Arjun Kapoor Can't Get Over His Own Throwback Pic, Co-Starring Sonam And Cousins

Arjun Kapoor is running a little ahead of time. Just a few hours before the clock struck 12 to bring in Thursday, theactor shared a throwback picture featuring himself as a young boy and younger versions of his sister and cousins. Sonam Kapoor and her siblings - Rhea and Harshvardhan - are there along with Shanaya (Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter) and Arjun in the picture. Sonam, Arjun and Anushula (his own sister) can be identified without much difficulty in the picture but to believe this is the same Harshvardhan, who later grew up to have starred in, is a little hard. Then there's Rhea Kapoor, whose face is almost completely hidden by the little Shanaya on her lap. The 32-year-old actor had a hilarious caption to go with the picture, the subjects of which, look very different IRL now. "Dude, like who are these people?" is exactly what we were also sort of wondering.Here's the piece of throwback gold. Shared last night, the picture has over 119,570 'likes' on Instagram.Just an observation - one can make an entire album full of old pictures from Arjun Kapoor's Instagram. Be it on Sonam or Anshula's birthday , to celebrate Father's Day or just remembering his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor - Arjun has always resorted to blasts from the past. Sonam is also no less , filling up her Twitter with pictures like these.Arjun Kapoor was last seen featuring in dual roles in Anil Kapoor's, and has films likeandin the pipeline. Last seen in, Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for Akshay Kumar'sand will also co-star with Ranbir Kapoor in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed Sanjay Dutt biopic.