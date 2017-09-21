Anushka Sharma Shares Styling Tips. Take Notes Anushka Sharma said, "For me it's good to know about fashion trends but at the same you can't wear something that doesn't look good on you"

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Anushka Sharma in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights Anushka Sharma said that she's not a 'slave to fashion' "My fashion sense is very chic," said Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma was last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal Jab Harry Met Sejal, says she is not a slave to fashion, reports news agency IANS. The 28-year-old actress was present at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday and told IANS: "I like to dress well. I enjoy wearing good clothes but I am not a slave of fashion. I think it is important to use fashion and style as an extension of your personality." The Phillauri star also said that it is important to have an individual dressing style and that she knows what works for her and what doesn't, reports IANS.



"For me it's good to know about fashion trends but at the same you can't wear something that doesn't look good on you. My fashion sense is very chic, comfortable and simple," IANS quoted Anushka Sharma as saying.



Anushka, who is the brand ambassador for Polaroid sunglasses, also revealed that doesn't like to over accessorise her outfits, reports IANS. She added, "So, for me sunglasses are a natural way of accessorising and practical. I think it immediately lifts your looks. That is the job that accessory has meant to do."



Anushka never fails to please her fans and followers with her chic and quirky dressing style. Be it indo-western clothes in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, cute pretty dresses in Jab Harry Met Sejal or traditional ethnic ensembles in Phillauri, Anushka nailed it every time.



The actress has also been on the cover page of fashion magazines like Elle, Filmfare and Grazia India.



Take a look at Anushka Sharma's pictures from the fashion magazines here:

Elle 2017 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT

. A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Owning it all with @graziaindia A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on May 31, 2017 at 2:22am PDT



Anushka Sharma is prepping for Pari, her third film as producer. She will also feature in Rajkumar Hirani's biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt and in Aanand L Rai's yet-untitled film,



(With inputs from IANS)



Actress Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in, says she is not a slave to fashion, reports news agency IANS. The 28-year-old actress was present at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday and told IANS: "I like to dress well. I enjoy wearing good clothes but I am not a slave of fashion. I think it is important to use fashion and style as an extension of your personality." Thestar also said that it is important to have an individual dressing style and that she knows what works for her and what doesn't, reports IANS."For me it's good to know about fashion trends but at the same you can't wear something that doesn't look good on you. My fashion sense is very chic, comfortable and simple," IANS quoted Anushka Sharma as saying.Anushka, who is the brand ambassador for Polaroid sunglasses, also revealed that doesn't like to over accessorise her outfits, reports IANS. She added, "So, for me sunglasses are a natural way of accessorising and practical. I think it immediately lifts your looks. That is the job that accessory has meant to do."Anushka never fails to please her fans and followers with her chic and quirky dressing style. Be it indo-western clothes in, cute pretty dresses inor traditional ethnic ensembles in, Anushka nailed it every time.The actress has also been on the cover page of fashion magazines like Elle, Filmfare and Grazia India.Take a look at Anushka Sharma's pictures from the fashion magazines here:Anushka Sharma is prepping for, her third film as producer. She will also feature in Rajkumar Hirani's biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt and in Aanand L Rai's yet-untitled film, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.(With inputs from IANS)