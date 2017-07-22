Anushka Sharma Didn't Face Nepotism But Says 'People Can Be Treated Differently'

Actress Anushka Sharma, who comes from a non-film background, told news agency IANS that she did not face nepotism in Bollywood. Anushka, 29, was launched by Yash Raj Films in 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan and the actress says that at least YRF 'doesn't put anything before talent.' Speaking to media at the trailer launch event of her new film Jab Harry Met Sejal, Anushka said: "I have been launched by a banner like Yash Raj Films. They do not put anything before a new talent. That is their priority. So, I did not face such thing as nepotism. Having said that I think people can be treated differently in the same industry. And we should respect that."
Highlights
- Anushka says YRF's priority is talent and she didn't face nepotism
- YRF was accused of nepotism by launching Raj Kapoor's grandson
- Imtiaz Ali echoed Anushka's thoughts on nepotism
Yash Raj Films was recently accused of nepotism after they announced their new film with Aadar Jain, son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Reema Jain, in their new film Qaidi Band. However, Aadar Jain's co-star Anya Singh, like Anushka, doesn't have a film background.
When you walk in for an office interview with a CV that just has a big photo of your grandfather. https://t.co/5e07AMJBL6— Agent Orange (@sumit_roy_) July 5, 2017
Nepotism is all that Shimmer and Shine in Bollywood— Inglorious Batman (@i_amlanp) July 11, 2017
@yrf launched this girl named Anya Singh along with Nepotism bread child Aadar Jain pic.twitter.com/GY94Lw1zPz— Subham Shaw (@reelsubham) July 16, 2017
Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal director Imtiaz Ali also told IANS: "I believe, both of us, in fact, three of us (Anushka, Shah Rukh and Imtiaz), we would not have been here in the film industry, if we faced nepotism. I think I am here because when I came to the film industry, the existing members of the film fraternity welcomed me with their love and support."
The debate on Nepotism in Bollywood reemerged after filmmaker Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan (all with solid industry connections) chanted 'nepotism rocks' in a 'poorly scripted' (as accused by the Internet) gig at a recent award show. Later, Karan Johar told NDTV that he 'regrets' uttering those words against his better judgement and Varun posted an apology on Twitter. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan told India Today he personally apologized to Kangana Ranaut (at whom the joke was ostensibly aimed at) while celebsplaining nepotism to the world - which is not helping him.
Jab Harry Met Sejal is releasing on August 4.
(With IANS inputs)