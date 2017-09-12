Anil Kapoor Met These 2 Little Girls In Dubai Again... 26 Years Later

Anil Kapoor was photographed at Dubai's SNF Development Center sporting his Fanney Khan look on Monday. Mr Kapoor interacted with the students of the school, which aims to 'empower young adults with special needs.' The 60-year-old actor shared two pictures with two students of the school whom he had also met in 1991. Anil Kapoor shared a then and now picture slider and said: "In 1991, I took a picture with two young girls in Dubai. Who would've known that 26 years later, I'd meet them again. A lot has changed over the years, but a lot hasn't... They were beautiful then and they're beautiful now. Taking back this very special moment with me."
Highlights
- A lot has changed over the years, but a lot hasn't: Anil Kapoor
- Anil Kapoor visited Dubai's SNF Development Center
- You are such a humble man with a kind heart: The center said
The SNF Development Center shared several other pictures of Anil Kapoor on their Instagram page, in which the Dil Dhadakne Do actor interacted with the students in the gym and danced with them. The center captioned the post: "You are such a humble man with a kind heart."
Anil Kapoor was last seen in Mubarakan, which was his first film in two years after 2015's Welcome Back. Anil Kapoor is currently busy making the aforementioned Fanney Khan, in which co-stars with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya rai are collaborating for a film after 17 years - seems like the best of Anil Kapoor's past acquaintances are knocking on his present's door.
Fanney Khan will be directed by newcomer Atul Manjrekar and produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Fanney Khan also stars Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta.