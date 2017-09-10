Anil Kapoor In Fanney Khan First Look Proves Age Is Just A Number

"Think you who know #FanneyKhan is? Think again! This is just the tip of the iceberg... With Fanney, the only thing you can expect is the unexpected!" wrote Anil Kapoor

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 10, 2017 13:11 IST
Anil Kapoor In Fanney Khan First Look Proves Age Is Just A Number

Anil Kapoor tweeted his Fanney Khan look (courtesy arjunk26)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Think you who know Fanney Khan is?" wrote Anil Kapoor
  2. "This is just the tip of the iceberg," he added
  3. He shared the first look of himself from Fanney Khan on Sunday
Anil Kapoor is so handsome, ya. It's unfair! The 60-year-old actor is proof that age is just a number. Sunday turned out to be a delightful affair for Mr Kapoor's fans and followers as the actor's first look from the much talked-about movie Fanney Khan was revealed on social media. Mr kapoor, who Instagrammed a mid-shot of himself in a first look poster of sorts, followed up with the capyion: "Think you who know #FanneyKhan is? Think again! This is just the tip of the iceberg... With Fanney, the only thing you can expect is the unexpected!" Anil Kapoor co-stars with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Fanney Khan being directed by Atul Manjrekar.
 


More pictures also arrived from Anil Kapoor's nephew, actor Arjun and KriArj Entertainment, the production house that's making the film. "50 shades of black and grey for Anil Kapoor as #FanneyKhan. Make sure you look twice!" is how Mr Kapoor's on screen look was introduced while Arjun added: "It's all in the mind, black white or grey, the hair colour doesn't matter. A child at heart with the mind of a teenager."
 
 

Anil Kapoor's first look posters arrive days after he began shooting for the movie. Earlier this month, he tweeted an update with a glimpse of the first day on Fanney Khan sets.
 

Mr Kapoor had also teased us with a pic last year. "This Eid, we begin a new transformation... #FanneyKhan and I embark on an exciting journey today," he tweeted.
 

Fanney Khan will explore the relationship between a father and his 16-year-old daughter, who will be played by a new actress, as revealed by producer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Fanney Khan is believed to be a remake of Dutch film Everybody's Famous and body-shaming is also one of issues the movie tackles.
 

anil kapoorfanney khan first look

