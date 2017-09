Anil Kapoor In Fanney Khan First Look Proves Age Is Just A Number

Highlights "Think you who know Fanney Khan is?" wrote Anil Kapoor "This is just the tip of the iceberg," he added He shared the first look of himself from Fanney Khan on Sunday

Think you who know #FanneyKhan is? Think again! This is just the tip of the iceberg...With Fanney, the only thing you can expect is the unexpected! A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Sep 9, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

It's all in the mind black white or grey the hair colour doesn't matter @AnilKapoor A child at Heart with the mind of a teenager #FanneyKhanpic.twitter.com/trUUPPb3GR — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 10, 2017

And here's the clap that marks the beginning of something new & very very special! First days the best days! #FanneyKhan#ShootBeginspic.twitter.com/XhAMGbUiPn — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 3, 2017

Anil Kapoor is so handsome, ya. It's unfair! The 60-year-old actor is proof that age is just a number. Sunday turned out to be a delightful affair for Mr Kapoor's fans and followers as the actor's first look from the much talked-about movie Fanney Khan was revealed on social media. Mr kapoor, who Instagrammed a mid-shot of himself in a first look poster of sorts, followed up with the capyion: "Think you who know #FanneyKhan is? Think again! This is just the tip of the iceberg... With Fanney, the only thing you can expect is the unexpected!" Anil Kapoor co-stars with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan inbeing directed by Atul Manjrekar.More pictures also arrived from Anil Kapoor's nephew, actor Arjun and KriArj Entertainment, the production house that's making the film. "50 shades of black and grey for Anil Kapoor as #FanneyKhan. Make sure you look twice!" is how Mr Kapoor's on screen look was introduced while Arjun added: "It's all in the mind, black white or grey, the hair colour doesn't matter. A child at heart with the mind of a teenager."Anil Kapoor's first look posters arrive days after he began shooting for the movie. Earlier this month, he tweeted an update with a glimpse of the first day onsets.Mr Kapoor had also teased us with a pic last year. "This Eid, we begin a new transformation... #FanneyKhan and I embark on an exciting journey today," he tweeted.will explore the relationship between a father and his 16-year-old daughter, who will be played by a new actress, as revealed by producer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.is believed to be a remake of Dutch filmand body-shaming is also one of issues the movie tackles