Anil Kapoor In Fanney Khan First Look Proves Age Is Just A Number

Highlights
- "Think you who know Fanney Khan is?" wrote Anil Kapoor
- "This is just the tip of the iceberg," he added
- He shared the first look of himself from Fanney Khan on Sunday
More pictures also arrived from Anil Kapoor's nephew, actor Arjun and KriArj Entertainment, the production house that's making the film. "50 shades of black and grey for Anil Kapoor as #FanneyKhan. Make sure you look twice!" is how Mr Kapoor's on screen look was introduced while Arjun added: "It's all in the mind, black white or grey, the hair colour doesn't matter. A child at heart with the mind of a teenager."
50 shades of black & grey for @AnilKapoor as #FanneyKhan. Make sure you look twice! @TSeries@RakeyshOmMehra@ROMPPicturespic.twitter.com/eBSXAjwqNI— KriArj Entertainment (@kriarj) September 10, 2017
It's all in the mind black white or grey the hair colour doesn't matter @AnilKapoor A child at Heart with the mind of a teenager #FanneyKhanpic.twitter.com/trUUPPb3GR— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 10, 2017
Anil Kapoor's first look posters arrive days after he began shooting for the movie. Earlier this month, he tweeted an update with a glimpse of the first day on Fanney Khan sets.
And here's the clap that marks the beginning of something new & very very special! First days the best days! #FanneyKhan#ShootBeginspic.twitter.com/XhAMGbUiPn— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 3, 2017
Mr Kapoor had also teased us with a pic last year. "This Eid, we begin a new transformation... #FanneyKhan and I embark on an exciting journey today," he tweeted.
This #Eid, we begin a new transformation...#FanneyKhan & I embark on an exciting journey today! @RakeyshOmMehrapic.twitter.com/gkBqi2p34F— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 6, 2016
Fanney Khan will explore the relationship between a father and his 16-year-old daughter, who will be played by a new actress, as revealed by producer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Fanney Khan is believed to be a remake of Dutch film Everybody's Famous and body-shaming is also one of issues the movie tackles.