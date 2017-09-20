Anil Kapoor And Jackie Shroff In An Old Pic Before They Became Stars Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff's old picture is from the time when they were just a couple of films old in Bollywood

45 Shares EMAIL PRINT Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff on the sets of 1984 film Andar Bahar. (Image courtesy: NFAI) New Delhi: Highlights This picture is from the sets of Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff's Andar Bahar They've co-starred in films like Parinda and Ram Lakhan It was shared by National Film Archive of India Andar Bahar was chosen as "this week's #Nostalgia" moment by the National Film Archive of India. It's genuinely priceless. At the time this picture was taken Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff were still the rising stars of Bollywood. Anil Kapoor had two Hindi feature releases to his credit - Who Saat Din and Mashaal while Jackie Shroff's big release at that point was Hero. before the Subhash Ghai-directed film, he played Shakti Kapoor's henchman in Dev Anand's Swami Dada.

This week's #Nostalgia, an enchanting moment between @AnilKapoor and Jackie Shroff from Andar Bahar (1984). pic.twitter.com/hhcMmzJcDM — NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) September 20, 2017



Anil Kapoor struggled for four years before getting his breakthrough film Who Saat Din. His first film Tu Payal Mein Geet never released and before Bollywood he featured in the lead role in Telugu film Vamsa Vruksham, which was dubbed in Hindi as Pyaar Ka Sindoor in 1986. Anil Kapoor made several critically and commercially hit films such as Meri Jung, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Mr. India and Pukar. He was last seen in Mubarakan and is currently filming Fanney Khan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.



Jackie Shroff's story was also quite complicated with hits and flops interwoven at different times. He has featured in films such as Teri Meherbaniyan, Rangeela, 100 Days, King Uncle, Agni Sakshi, Mission Kashmir, Devdas and his last Sarkar 3.



Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff 1942: A Love Story and Parinda, for which Jackie Shroff won Filmfare Best Actor award.



Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have co-starred in several films and this picture from the sets of their 1984 filmwas chosen as "this week's #Nostalgia" moment by the National Film Archive of India. It's genuinely priceless. At the time this picture was taken Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff were still the rising stars of Bollywood. Anil Kapoor had two Hindi feature releases to his credit -andwhile Jackie Shroff's big release at that point was. before the Subhash Ghai-directed film, he played Shakti Kapoor's henchman in Dev Anand'sAnil Kapoor struggled for four years before getting his breakthrough film. His first filmnever released and before Bollywood he featured in the lead role in Telugu film, which was dubbed in Hindi asin 1986. Anil Kapoor made several critically and commercially hit films such asand. He was last seen inand is currently filmingwith Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.Jackie Shroff's story was also quite complicated with hits and flops interwoven at different times. He has featured in films such asand his lastAnil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff co-starred in Ram Lakhan and, for which Jackie Shroff won Filmfare Best Actor award.