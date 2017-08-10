Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt And The Divorce That Might Not Happen

Love is dead, mourned fans when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced last year that it was over. But hang on guys, because just like in Mr And Mrs Smith, a reconciliation might be on the cards for the couple formerly known as Brangelina. The divorce - which has played out amidst tremendous acrimony - might not happen after all. In fact, "the divorce is off," proclaims the cover of the latest edition of Us Magazine which is exclusively running the story quoting a source close to Angelina and Brad. The actors, who have six children, have stalled the split by simply doing nothing. "They haven't done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to," said Us Magazine's source.
Angelina Jolie, 42, and Brad Pitt, 53, announced in September last year they were separating, after 12 years together and two years married. Almost immediately, Brad was accused of being violent towards his children - he was later cleared by a court of child abuse. Angelina and the kids moved out to a mansion in Malibu. But it seems she still holds a candle for her ex - "She's still so in love with him," is how Us Magazine's source put it.
This year, both actors have bared their souls in high-profile interviews in which Angelina Jolie revealed she's been diagnosed with Bell's palsy and Brad Pitt spoke at length about kicking his drinking habit. "He got sober to try and win her back," the source told Us Magazine, "He knew he had a problem that he had to take care of. And that's all she ever wanted."
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met on the sets of Mr And Mrs Smith in 2004, when Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston. They were a couple for some years and then married in a secret and surprise ceremony on their French estate in 2014. Angelina and Brad have six children - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne - the youngest three of whom are their biological kids.
Angelina, who has been married twice before to actors Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton, directed Brad and herself in the 2015 film By The Sea, which was seen post-separation as a parallel to the breakdown of their own relationship. Brad Pitt recently received good reviews for his performance in Netflix film War Machine. Angelina Jolie directs First They Killed My Father, a film about the Khmer Rouge genocide in Cambodia.