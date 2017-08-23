Amitabh Bachchan's Busy Day Summed Up In One Pic Amitabh Bachchan had a busy day, he posted about it on Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati (Image courtesy: srbachchan) New Delhi: Highlights "6 films shot in the morning till noon for KBC," Big B wrote KBC is expected to start in September Big B has 102 Not Out and Thugs Of Hindostan in the pipeline Kaun Banega Crorepati is expected to go on air from September. Except for one, Big B has hosted all the seasons of the show so far. Kaun Banega Crore which started off in 2000, marked Big B's debut on television. This time a special prize money of Rs 7 crore has been introduced along with a jackpot question.



Here's what Amitabh Bachchan shared.

T 2525 - 6 films shot in the morning till noon for KBC .. soon after a PC now sponsors meet .. a full - filled day .. pic.twitter.com/jbjmZAGN7j — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2017



Of the new concept on the show, Big B told news agency IANS, "It is a huge award, but with that jump we are also challenging that person and his knowledge. If people are preparing to come to KBC then they are also preparing to face that question."



. However, he won't be celebrating his birthday this year. "Many threaten and plan a 75th celebration for my birth. May it be known that there shall be no such event, allowed or even acknowledged. May it be known that if there is such move by others they must withdraw from it for I shall never acknowledge or endorse such," he wrote on his blog, adding that he won't be in town on October 11.



Amitabh Bachchan is married to actress Jaya Bachchan. Shweta Bachchan Nanda is the couple's elder child. She has a younger brother Abhishek, who is an actor and is married to Aishwarya Rai.



Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Sarkar 3. He has two films - 102 Not Out and Thugs Of Hindostan - in the pipeline.





