Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Aadar Jain To The 'Family'. Read His Tweet

T 2529 - @aadarjain .. his first film .. wishing you the very best Aadar .. love and blessings .. WE are Family !! pic.twitter.com/5WmdJ6bxD5— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 27, 2017
Aadar also received shout outs from other celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and his actress cousins Karisma and Kareena. "Wishing one of the youngest in the family all the very best for his release," tweeted Abhishek while Karan tweeted: "Confident...Assured and Solid on screen!! Welcome to the movies Anya Singh and Aadar Jain."
Wishing one of the youngest in the family all the very best for his release. @AadarJain welcome to the arena! #Qaidiband— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 27, 2017
Confident...Assured and Solid on screen!! Welcome to the movies @anyasinghoff and @AadarJain ....#Qaidiband is a must watch!! @yrf— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 25, 2017
All the very best to the #QaidiBand ! Congratulations on the release ! @AadarJain@anyasinghoff@QaidiBandpic.twitter.com/NI90peg9F1— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) August 25, 2017
Aadar is one of those rare names, who get to be launched by Yash Raj Films - he has signed a three-film deal with the celebrated production house and is looking forward to make his career decisions on his own. "I want to take credit for my success or failure. I don't want anyone's advice as I want to do it my way," he told news agency IANS.
Directed by Habib Faisal, Qaidi Band portrays how music impacts the stagnant life of jail inmates. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Qaidi Band drums up the right rhythms in the first half, laying before the audience the sad stories of seven individuals who luck out when their musical talents bring them together and ignite their suppressed dreams."