Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Aadar Jain To The 'Family'. Read His Tweet

Aadar Jain made her debut with new film Qaidi Band (courtesy QaidiBand )

T 2529 - @aadarjain .. his first film .. wishing you the very best Aadar .. love and blessings .. WE are Family !! pic.twitter.com/5WmdJ6bxD5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 27, 2017

Wishing one of the youngest in the family all the very best for his release. @AadarJain welcome to the arena! #Qaidiband — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 27, 2017

#qaidibandreleasing on 25thaug #gowatchit @aadarjain @rimosky @yrf A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 22, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT