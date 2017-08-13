Amitabh Bachchan Shares First Picture From The Sets Of Kaun Banega Crorepati

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return as the host of the popular reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati and we are all very excited. The 74-year-old actor delighted all his fans and followers on Twitter by sharing a picture from the sets of the show. "Back from work .. its late .. so, more tomorrow .. KBC engaging well," tweeted Mr Bachchan. The ninth edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati will reportedly go on air in September. The show started off in the year 2000 and marked Big B's debut on television. Expect for season 3, Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all the seasons of the show. The third season of Kaun Banega Crorepati was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.
Highlights
- Kaun Banega Crorepati marked Big B's debut on television
- Mr Bachchan has been associated with show for 17 years
- Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in 102 Not Out
See the picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan here:
T 2514 - Back from work .. its late .. so, more tomorrow .. KBC engaging well .. pic.twitter.com/o4yeSQRgyG— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 12, 2017
According to Indian Express report, the ninth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will have a lot of new elements. A source told Indian Express that this season the contestants will be video calling their friends instead of placing a normal phone call.
"Also this season, the expert advice has been done away with and a new lifeline jodidaar (partner) will be included. The contestants will get a chance to get any of their trusted friends to accompany them on the show. The partner will be seated in the audience and can help the contestant once during the course of the show," Indian Express quoted a source as saying.
"After managing to cross the one crore mark, the contestant will be given an option to try and win seven crores with a jackpot question. If they choose to go ahead, they would be stripped of their lifelines, and it would be mandatory for them to answer the question. It would be a risky move, for if they give a wrong answer, their prize money would drop down to a certain level," Indian Express quoted a source as saying.
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3. He will next feature in Umesh Shukla's 102 Not Out along with Rishi Kapoor. His other upcoming project is - Thugs of Hindostan.