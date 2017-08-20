Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Priceless Pic Of Shweta Bachchan Nanda And Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has stumbled upon yet another wonderful throwback picture of his children Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan from when they were young. Today, the 74-year-old actor delighted all his fans and followers on social media with a nostalgic picture in which Abhishek is seen comfortably sitting on a stroller while Shewta is standing beside him playing with a stuff toy. "Shweta tending Abhishek," wrote Mr Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan is very active on his social media accounts and he makes sure to keep everyone delighted by sharing some nostalgic, throwback pictures which give us a glimpse of his love for his family.
In May, Amitabh Bachchan shared an amazing photograph of Abhishek and Shweta in which they had visited him on the sets of 1977 movie Amar Akbar Anthony. In the picture, Shweta kisses Big B, who was dressed as Anthony Gonsalves (the character he played in the film). "40 years of Amar Akbar Anthony...and Shweta and Abhishek visit me on the set when I was doing song "My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves," Mr Bachchan tweeted.
T 2436 - 40 years of Amar Akbar Anthony .. and Shweta and Abhishek visit me on the set when I was doing song 'my name is Anthony Gonsalves pic.twitter.com/bNq8kBTSf7— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2017
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shewta is married to industrialist Nikhil Nanda while Abhishek Bachchan is married to actress Aishwarya Rai. Abhishek and Aishwarya have a five-year-old daughter Aaradhya.
Amitabh Bachchan will soon be returning to television as the host of popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Big B is currently busy with Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He will next be seen in Umesh Shukla's 102 Not Out along with Rishi Kapoor. The film is scheduled for release on December 1.