Amitabh Bachchan Reportedly Has A Crucial Role In Chiranjeevi's Next Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy is the latest addition to Amitabh Bachchan's super busy work schedule

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Big B and Chiranjeevi are co-starring in a film for the first time. (Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan) New Delhi: Highlights Amitabh Bachchan is 'officially on board' for Chiranjeevi's 151st film Big B is also busy making two work-in-progress films and a TV show Nayanthara has been finalised as the film's heroine ji is officially on board. He plays a pivotal role but nothing more can be said about his character at this moment," a source from the film's unit told IANS on Wednesday. Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in National Award-winning film Pink, co-stars with Chiranjeevi for the first time. Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy is the latest addition to Big B's super busy schedule. The actor has two work-in-progress films - Thugs Of Hindostan and 102 Not Out. Mr Bachchan is also busy shooting for television show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy will be directed by Surender Reddy and it will be produced by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan. Meanwhile, actress Nayanthara has been roped in as the film's female lead.



IANS' source also set the record straight for the other cast members of the film. "Contrary to rumours, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is not part of the project. He wasn't even approached in the first place. Kannada actor Sudeep is being considered but he is yet to officially sign on the dotted line." Meanwhile, AR Rahman, who is composing music for Rajinikanth's 2.0 and



The makers have reportedly planned to release the film's title logo and motion poster on Chiranjeevi's birthday on August 22. This will be Chiranjeevi's 151st film and will be made on a budget of over Rs 150 crore. The film will be made in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. Chiranjeevi was last seen in Khaidi No 150, which marked the superstar's returned to silver screen after a gap of 10 years.



(With IANS inputs)



