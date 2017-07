Amitabh Bachchan And Little Abhishek. Because It's Flashback Friday

Highlights "Flashback Friday," Abhishek captioned his post with Big B A couple of weeks ago, he shared a picture of Aishwarya and Aaradhya Abhishek is Big B and Jaya Bachchan's youngest child

#flashbackfriday A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

#throwbackthursday the day i was brought home for the 1st time from the hospital. That's a-couple-of-days-old me in my dadima's arms. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 15, 2017 at 3:12am PDT

Since @amitabhbachchan posted a photo us post his Coolie accident whilst recovering at home, here's another.... Taken on the same day. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 10, 2017 at 11:02pm PDT

#throwbackthursday A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 7, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

Happiness. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Is it Friday, yet? Yes, it is. Actor Abhishek Bachchan just reminded us with a throwback picture of himself with father, actor Amitabh Bachchan. "Flashback Friday," Abhishek captioned his post. In the picture, Abhishek as a child has been photographed with Big B in what appears to be a couch. The post, which was shared just an hour ago, has over ten thousand likes. "Old...but GOLD.. like father like son," read one of the many comments on the picture. Every Thursday or Friday, Abhishek Bachchan delights fans and followers on social media with a picture from his family album. Abhishek, who is married to actress Aishwarya Rai, is the son of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. He also has an elder sister Shweta, who is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda.Here's Abhishek's post.Want to see more pictures of the Bachchans? We have collated some of their best. (Yes, you can thank us later).Here's the entire family. (Can you spot Abhishek and Shweta in these?)This is pure gold.And here's a picture of Aishwarya and their five-year-old daughter Aaradhya on a swing. Abhishek captioned this picture as, "Happiness."Abhishek Bachchan married Aishwarya Rai, a former Miss World, in April 2007. The fell in love while filming, which released in 2006. They are co-stars of films such asand. The couple will reportedly be seen in Anurag Kashyap's next.Meanwhile, Abhishek has co-starred with father Amitabh Bachchan in films like theseries (except),and