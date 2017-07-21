Amitabh Bachchan And Little Abhishek. Because It's Flashback Friday

Is it Friday, yet? Yes, it is. Actor Abhishek Bachchan just reminded us with a throwback picture of himself with father, actor Amitabh Bachchan. "Flashback Friday," Abhishek captioned his post. In the picture, Abhishek as a child has been photographed with Big B in what appears to be a couch. The post, which was shared just an hour ago, has over ten thousand likes. "Old...but GOLD.. like father like son," read one of the many comments on the picture. Every Thursday or Friday, Abhishek Bachchan delights fans and followers on social media with a picture from his family album. Abhishek, who is married to actress Aishwarya Rai, is the son of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. He also has an elder sister Shweta, who is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda.
Highlights
- "Flashback Friday," Abhishek captioned his post with Big B
- A couple of weeks ago, he shared a picture of Aishwarya and Aaradhya
- Abhishek is Big B and Jaya Bachchan's youngest child
Here's Abhishek's post.
Want to see more pictures of the Bachchans? We have collated some of their best. (Yes, you can thank us later).
Here's the entire family. (Can you spot Abhishek and Shweta in these?)
This is pure gold.
And here's a picture of Aishwarya and their five-year-old daughter Aaradhya on a swing. Abhishek captioned this picture as, "Happiness."
Abhishek Bachchan married Aishwarya Rai, a former Miss World, in April 2007. The fell in love while filming Dhoom 2, which released in 2006. They are co-stars of films such as Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Guru and Raavan. The couple will reportedly be seen in Anurag Kashyap's next.
Meanwhile, Abhishek has co-starred with father Amitabh Bachchan in films like the Sarkar series (except Sarkar 3), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Paa.