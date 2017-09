Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Pack First Schedule Of Raazi With A Happy Pic

Highlights Team Raazi shot the first schedule in Punjab The film went on floors in July Alia features as a Kashmiri woman

It's a wrap for the first schedule of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Raazi . Karan Johar, who is the producer of the film, shared the update on Twitter. He posted a picture of Alia and Vicky with their director Meghna Gulzar and wrote, "Schedule wrap on." The film went on floors in July and the team was shooting the first schedule in Punjab. In Alia features as a Kashmiri woman married to a Pakistani army officer, played by Vicky.is based on Harinder Sikka's novel. It will also be shot in Kashmir and Mumbai.releases in May next year.See the picture shared by Karan Johar.Meghna Gulzar, who has previously directed films likeand, also posted a picture after wrapping the schedule. Raazi is Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's first film together. Of co-starring with Alia, theactor earlier told news agency IANS, "Getting a chance to work with Alia Bhatt, inarguably one the finest actresses in our industry at the moment, is a big deal for me. I am really very excited to be a part of the film. She has worked wonderfully in her movies and brings something new with each film. She sets a new benchmark with her releases. I am sure I'll learn a lot from her and working with her will be fun."Apart from, Alia Bhatt hasandin the pipeline while Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic.