Alia Bhatt Says Working On Aashiqui 3 With Father Mahesh Bhatt Will Be 'Special'

Never ever said anything about not wanting to do Aashiqui 3! No idea where this is coming from.. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 11, 2017

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently filming Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, is very excited about starring inbecause it's produced by her father Mahesh Bhatt, reports news agency IANS. Alia Bhatt, who will be a part of the third film ofseries said, "Working with my father is special," told IANS. Alia, who made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's, is collaborating with director producer Mahesh Bhatt for the first time (not counting 1999 film. Alia will share screen space with her Student Of The Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra i . Theactress seems very excited about the film as she tweeted and wrote: "is a very special brand and working with my father for the first time is equally special. All things take their time. This will too."Earlier, there were reports that Alia was not too keen to feature in, reported IANS. But on Friday, Alia tweeted: "Never ever said anything about not wanting to do. Look what she tweeted:The first two films of theseries did very well at the box office.released in 1990 starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal was directed by Mahesh Bhatt while its sequel, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, released in 2013.Alia Bhatt was last seen inand Raazi, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, will hit the screens on May 11, 2018. (With IANS Inputs)