Alia Bhatt In Throwback Pic That Should Be Captioned 'Don't Angry Me'

Alia Bhatt just could not wait till Thursday to share this cuteness overloaded throwback picture of hers and she should not have anyway. The 24-year-old actress shared an adorable picture of her younger self (way younger) with a 'do not disturb' expression on her face. It appears that Alia was half-way through her meal when she was interrupted for a photograph and probably that is why she sports the 'almost furious/ let me get back to my food' expression. Alia sort of narrated the back story of the photograph with the caption: "This is why you don't interrupt me while I'm eating." Alia Bhatt's picture, posted earlier today, has over 587,777 likes and 4,236 comments.
Alia's followers on Instagram mostly resorted to one expression in the comments section - 'Awww.' This was only followed by comments like "so sweet" and "so cute."
This is what Alia Bhatt shared on Monday:
A visit to Alia Bhatt's Instagram is always a delightful experience. Posts on Alia's feed feature snippets of both her personal and professional life and of course, her cat Edward Bhatt - throwbacks are a rare deal on the actress' social media and so, we are thrilled whenever one arrives. Earlier this year, Alia shared an old vintage hued picture of herself as a baby and her mother Soni Razdan on Mother's Day. "I got it from my mama," she wrote.
Last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Alia is currently filming her next Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar. Raazi went on floors in Mumbai in July and is scheduled hit screens in May next year. Alia also has Ayan Mukerji's Dragon, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, in the pipeline.