Akshaye Khanna On Portraying Father Vinod Khanna Onscreen: Not An Option

Actor Akshaye Khanna, who was last seen in Ravi Udyawar's Mom, said he would opt out if asked to portray his father, late actor Vinod Khanna, because of the lack of resemblance, reports news agency IANS. When asked if he would like to play the role of the legendary actor in a biopic, Akshaye said, "To portray any real life character, you have to look like that person. I don't look anywhere close to my father. Not an option," reports IANS. When asked if he wants a biopic to be made on his father, the 42-year-old actor told IANS,"I haven't ever thought about it so I can't say. But I think biopics by nature, I suppose, as accurate as they can be, (will be) the better for an actor."
The Taal actor also told IANS that one must re-evaluate the decision before portraying a real life person on screen. "It's very challenging as well as risky for an actor to portray a real life character because you are portraying someone who actually existed. So, it becomes really difficult," Akshaye told IANS.
Actor Vinod Khanna died at the age of 70 in April this year. Mr Khanna is best known for cult classics like Amar Akbar Anthony, The Burning Train and Chandni that were a hit at the box office. He was last seen in Gul Bahar Singh's Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi, co-starring Hema Malini.
Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna will feature in Abhay Chopra's upcoming Ittefaq, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.
