Akshay Kumar's Toilet Helps Box Office Constipation, Tweets Twinkle Khanna

The ticket sales of Akshay Kumar's new film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha have been a bonanza for profit-impoverished Bollywood and the actor's wife Twinkle Khanna has posted a typically tongue-in-cheek tweet celebrating the film's success. "So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation. Hit Hit Hooray," she wrote (it wouldn't be a Twinkle tweet without the wordplay, now would it?). Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has made a little over Rs 51 crore in its first three days, exceeding expectations. No wonder Twinkle Khanna is rejoicing:
So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation-#ToiletEkPremKath Hit Hit Hooray! pic.twitter.com/IPXx6DiI24— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 14, 2017
Akshay's film has fetched Rs 51.45 crores in its opening weekend, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who business of Rs 48 crore. In an earlier tweet, Mr Adarsh described the film's performance as having "pumped oxygen in the lungs of an ailing film industry."
#ToiletEkPremKatha has pumped oxygen in the lungs of an ailing film industry... The dry spell at the BO ends finally! #TEPK— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 13, 2017
Business has been given a boost by the film, the theme of which meshes closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, being made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is the first hit for Bollywood after a string of high-profile flops that include Tubelight, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Jagga Jasoos - the first stars Salman Khan, the second Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, and the third Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, may be winning the box office but opened to consistently poor reviews last Friday. Almost unanimously, critics denounced the film as a glorified advertisement for the Swachh Bharat drive and dismissed the film's screenplay as little more than a 'government pamphlet.' Ratings notwithstanding, the cinemas seem to have been crowded over the long weekend - clearly, as Hrithik Roshan tweeted ahead of the film, Akshay Kumar needs no good luck messages.