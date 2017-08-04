Akshay Kumar's New 'Toilet Anthem' Titled Toilet Ka Jugaad Is Hilarious Akshay Kumar released a new song Toilet Ka Jugaad from his upcoming Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Akshay Kumar in Toilet Ka Jugaad. (Image courtesy:YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Toilet Ka Jugaad is about the issue of open defecation in India The song is called 'Toilet Anthem' by Akshay Kumar Toilet: Ek Prem Katha releases on August 11 Toilet Ka Jugaad today. The song is called 'Toilet Anthem' by the actor, who is surprised by the fact that 54 per cent people in India don't have toilet facility in their homes, reported news agency IANS. The song is a satirical take on the much prevalent social issue of open defecation in India, also taken up in his film releasing next week. The Rustom actor, released Toilet Ka Jugaad on Twitter and wrote: "Swachh Azaadi aise hi nahi milegi, uska jugaad karna hoga. #ToiletKaJugaad!"(sic).



Watch the 'Toilet Anthem' or Toilet Ka Jugaad







Akshay Kumar while promoting Toilet Ka Jugaad said, "Do you know that 54 per cent of people living in India do not have a toilet attached in their homes? Hence, I requested the music director to compose a song with this important message," reported IANS. Akshay also added, "The intention to create this song was to make people realize the importance of having toilets in their homes. I want everyone to educate their kids, so that they can grow up and bring this big change."



Akshay Kumar will be seen singing Toilet Ka Jugaad in the forthcoming episode of children's singing dance reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6, reported IANS.



Shree Narayan Singh's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha hits the screens on August 11.



The National Award-winner actor will also feature in his



(With IANS Inputs)



