Akshay Kumar's Hilarious Award Speech, Written By Twinkle Khanna, Deserves To Go Viral

Twinkle Khanna did not attend the Vogue Beauty Awards with husband Akshay Kumar in Mumbai this week but she was very, very much there in spirit. In fact, we might even have achieved peak Twinkle Khanna. The author-columnist (and funniest person on Twitter) wrote Akshay's acceptance speech - he won Man of the Decade - and it was most hilarious, just as Twinkle is. Akshay Kumar, 49, announced as he accepted his award from Karisma Kapoor, "My wife has given me a speech. So I will have to say this. Bear with me." He read Twinkle's masterpiece out, concluded with a bow and flourish, and walked off stage to a roomful of giggles.
Highlights
- "I am grateful to my wife for sacrificing her own vanity," says Akshay
- "Thank you to my overpaid trainer and underpaid cook," he added
- Akshay received Man of the Decade award
We've transcribed the speech for you, because we're nice like that. Ready or not, here we go.
"To my overpaid trainer, and my underpaid cook, a big thank you for helping me maintain this 'Beautiful Man of the Decade' body which I have. Though part of the credit should also go to the fact that I did not have two carry my two children for nine whole months. And thus my stomach did not have to stretch to elephantine proportions, and then deflate to a small paunch with stretch marks and saggy skin that no amount of dieting can eradicate. It's time for me to wind this up because it's really not fair that I always reach home late, and I should not take anyone so much for granted. But before I leave I would once again like to thank my beautiful, talented wife."
You can watch the video of Akshay Kumar's speech here.
Akshay, you know we love you - but we love Mrs FunnyBones, stretch marks and all, just that little bit more, please don't mind. And please, no need for "chashma pehen le" this time.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married since 2001. They have two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Akshay Kumar won the National Award for Best Actor this year, for his work in 2016 film Rustom. His new release, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, opens next week and Padman, a film produced by Twinkle, hits the screens in 2018. Twinkle Khanna gave up an acting career to be an interior designer and, now, a best-selling author. Not to forget, also the undisputed queen of one-liners.