Akshay Kumar Visits Golden Temple, Instagrams 'Surreal' Experience

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is currently filming his upcoming Gold, posted a divine picture from Golden Temple, Amritsar. The 50-year-old actor Instagrammed the picture on Tuesday, where he can be seen sitting beside the holy amrit sarovar of Golden Temple (Sri Harimandir Sahib). In the picture, the holy shrine is looking 'surreal' with its reflection falling on the water. The Khiladi actor also listened to the gurbani (hymns in the Guru Granth Sahib). Akshay captioned the picture: "A chance visit to the Golden Temple, listening to the gurbani and watching the world go by. Only word that comes to mind now: SURREAL. Blessed."
Akshay Kumar was in Amritsar for the shooting of Gold with his team. Actor Kunal Kapoor, who will also star in Gold, also shared a picture from Golden Temple. The actor wrote that the holy shrine has 'an amazing energy.'
Gold - directed by Reema Kagti also stars TV actress Mouni Roy. The film is a fictionalized retelling of the historic 1948 Summer Olympics hockey match, in which India won its first gold medal as a free nation.
Earlier, Akshay also shared the first picture of himself from the first day on the sets of Gold.
Mouni Roy will make her Bollywood debut in Gold while Akshay, who recently received great appreciation for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
Akshay's other work in progress film is R Balki's Padman, which is produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna. Padman also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. Akshay is also awaiting the release of Shankar's 2.0, co-starring Rajinikanth. The film is a sequel to Rajinikanth's 2010 film Enthiran (Robot in Hindi).