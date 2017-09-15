Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Posted The Sweetest Birthday Wishes For Son Aarav

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav is celebrating his 15th birthday today

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 15, 2017 15:10 IST
Akshay and Twinkle with Aarav (Image courtesy: mid-day)

New Delhi:  Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav is celebrating his 15th birthday today and the 50-year-old actor posted a special wish for his 'favourite human being' on social media. Akshay shared a picture in which Aarav is seen well clad in a black jacket and he stares into the camera with an intense gaze. "From teaching you how to climb a tree, to learning from you how to make a video call...Happy birthday to my favouritest human being," wrote the Khiladi actor. Akshay Kumar got married to Twinkle Khanna in 2001. The couple also have a daughter Nitara, who is 4.

See the picture shared by Akshay Kumar here:
 
The picture has garnered over 3 lakh likes in just a few hours. Twinkle Khanna also posted a birthday wish for Aarav on social media. She posted a video in which he is seen jumping on a trampoline. Twinkle captioned the video as, "Happy birthday my darling! May you always land firmly on your feet! #15thbirthday."

Akshay Kumar and family recently returned to Mumbai after vacationing in the Swiss Alps, where they celebrated the actor's 50th birthday. Twinkle Khanna surprised Akshay on his birthday with a special gift. She gave him customised portraits featuring son Aarav and daughter Nitara.'

"She presented me two paintings she had commissioned - one, a portrait of me with my daughter and the other with my son. This is what I cherish the most," mid-day quoted Akshay Kumar as saying.

Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. His upcoming projects include - Gold, Padman and 2.0 with superstar Rajinikanth.

Akshay Kumar is also returning to television after a gap of three years with The Great India Laughter Challenge, which he is judging.

Earlier, Akshay appeared on TV shows like Dare 2 Dance, Khatron Ke Khiladi and MasterChef India.
 

Twinkle KhannaAkshay KumarAarav

