Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Posted The Sweetest Birthday Wishes For Son Aarav

See the picture shared by Akshay Kumar here:
The picture has garnered over 3 lakh likes in just a few hours. Twinkle Khanna also posted a birthday wish for Aarav on social media. She posted a video in which he is seen jumping on a trampoline. Twinkle captioned the video as, "Happy birthday my darling! May you always land firmly on your feet! #15thbirthday."
Happy birthday my darling! May you always land firmly on your feet! #15thbirthdaypic.twitter.com/tGiZUle0pe— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 15, 2017
Akshay Kumar and family recently returned to Mumbai after vacationing in the Swiss Alps, where they celebrated the actor's 50th birthday. Twinkle Khanna surprised Akshay on his birthday with a special gift. She gave him customised portraits featuring son Aarav and daughter Nitara.'
"She presented me two paintings she had commissioned - one, a portrait of me with my daughter and the other with my son. This is what I cherish the most," mid-day quoted Akshay Kumar as saying.
Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. His upcoming projects include - Gold, Padman and 2.0 with superstar Rajinikanth.
Akshay Kumar is also returning to television after a gap of three years with The Great India Laughter Challenge, which he is judging.
Earlier, Akshay appeared on TV shows like Dare 2 Dance, Khatron Ke Khiladi and MasterChef India.