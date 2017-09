Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Posted The Sweetest Birthday Wishes For Son Aarav

From teaching you how to climb a tree, to learning from you how to make a video call...Happy birthday to my favoritest human being A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

Happy birthday my darling! May you always land firmly on your feet! #15thbirthdaypic.twitter.com/tGiZUle0pe — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 15, 2017

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav is celebrating his 15th birthday today and the 50-year-old actor posted a special wish for his 'favourite human being' on social media. Akshay shared a picture in which Aarav is seen well clad in a black jacket and he stares into the camera with an intense gaze. "From teaching you how to climb a tree, to learning from you how to make a video call...Happy birthday to my favouritest human being," wrote theactor. Akshay Kumar got married to Twinkle Khanna in 2001. The couple also have a daughter Nitara, who is 4.See the picture shared by Akshay Kumar here:The picture has garnered over 3 lakh likes in just a few hours. Twinkle Khanna also posted a birthday wish for Aarav on social media. She posted a video in which he is seen jumping on a trampoline. Twinkle captioned the video as, "Happy birthday my darling! May you always land firmly on your feet! #15thbirthday."Akshay Kumar and family recently returned to Mumbai after vacationing in the Swiss Alps, where they celebrated the actor's 50th birthday. Twinkle Khanna surprised Akshay on his birthday with a special gift. She gave him customised portraits featuring son Aarav and daughter Nitara .'"She presented me two paintings she had commissioned - one, a portrait of me with my daughter and the other with my son. This is what I cherish the most," mid-day quoted Akshay Kumar as saying.Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the success of his latest film. His upcoming projects include -andwith superstar Rajinikanth. Akshay Kumar is also returning to television after a gap of three years with, which he is judging.Earlier, Akshay appeared on TV shows likeand