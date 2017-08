Akshay Kumar Returns The Favour, Promotes Sidharth Malhotra's A Gentleman

Highlights Sidharth shared a video to support Akshay's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha A Gentleman is Sidharth's second film with Jacqueline A Gentleman also stars Suniel Shetty and Darshan Kumar in key roles

Smart.Suave.Thorough. Watch out for @S1dharthM in and as #AGentleman with the lovely @Asli_Jacqueline this Friday at a theatre near you :) pic.twitter.com/iZpi6yrQTR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 23, 2017

Glad you finally found your toilet brother ! Only 2 days to go,good luck to @akshaykumar@psbhumi n team #throwback video #ToiletEkPremKathapic.twitter.com/AuLJafqerQ — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 9, 2017

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's filmis all set to hit the theatres this Friday and ahead of its release the actors have received a special message from theirco-star Akshay Kumar. Akshay, who is currently enjoying the box office success of his movie, shared a hilarious video on social media to promote Sidharth and Jacqueline's forthcoming film. In the short clip, the 49-year-old actor is seen heading towards the men's washroom. As the video starts, theactor clarifies that he isn't promoting his filmbut instead Sidharth's. However, what happens as he tries to enter the men's washroom will definitely make you ROFL.See the video shared by Akshay Kumar here: Before Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's release, Sidharth Malhotra posted a hilarious video on social media in support of Akshay's film . Theco-stars made a video which was inspired by comedian-actor Gaurav Gera's popular Shopkeeper-Chutki series of jokes.See the video posted by Sidharth Malhotra: A Gentleman has been directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K. The film, which is a romantic action thriller, has been extensively shot in Thailand, USA and India.Watch the trailer ofhere: A Gentleman marks Sidharth Malhotra's second collaboration with Jacqueline Fernandez after 2015 movie. In an earlier interview with news agency IANS, theactress said that it was 'super easy' to romance Sidharth onscreen."It was super easy. I know I am an insanely happy person but the fact is we actors always get affected by each other's energy. I am surrounded with good people so ya!," Jacqueline told IANS.also features Suniel Shetty and Darshan Kumar in key roles.(With IANS inputs)