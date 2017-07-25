Akshay Kumar Got The Ultimate Kick, Courtesy Nitara. Watch The Hilarious Video

Actor Akshay Kumar delighted his fans and followers on social media by sharing a hilarious video which features his daughter Nitara and him in the park. In the video, Nitara can be seen happily swinging while the 49-year-old actor watches her. However, something goes wrong. Oops! Akshay Kumar gets accidentally hit on the chest by Nitara as he's standing closer than expected to the swing. "Daddy's day out gone wrong #ParentLife," he tweeted. Akshay Kumar, who is awaiting the release of his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, has been spending ample time with his daughter Nitara. See the video posted by Akshay Kumar here:
Highlights
- "Daddy's day out gone wrong," tweeted Akshay Kumar
- Last month, Akshay posted a video in which he's seen skipping with Nitara
- Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
Daddy's day out gone wrong #ParentLifepic.twitter.com/qygsDRsF2U— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 25, 2017
Last month, Akshay Kumar posted a video in which he was seen happily skipping with his four-year-old daughter Nitara. He captioned it as: "There's always a spring in my step when we are together (with a smile emoticon)."
Akshay Kumar is married to actress-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna. They are parents to Aarav, 14 and Nitara. Twinkle and Akshay have been married for over 16 years and they often post heartwarming updates of their children.
In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Akshay Kumar confessed that 'minding a little girl is tough job' and that his 'admiration for Twinkle Khanna has gone up several notches.'
"My wife (Twinkle Khanna) is touring Europe, my son Aarav is in Oxford for a two-week study course so I'm babysitting my daughter Nitara besides shooting for a film (Reema Kagti's sports- drama Gold). And I have to confess that minding a little girl is a tough job. My admiration for Mrs Funnybones has gone up several notches after realising the magnitude of the task. I don't know how she writes, designs, looks after our children and still manages to stay calm on most days," Mumbai Mirror quoted Akshay Kumar as saying.
Akshay Kumar was last seen in Jolly LLB 2. He is currently awaiting the release of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The film is slated to release on August 11.
Akshay's other upcoming projects are - 2.0, Padman and Gold.