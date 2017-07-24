Akshay Kumar Apologises For Holding Flag Upside Down In Pic (Now Deleted)

"Extending my sincerest apology for violating the code of conduct for the tricolor. Didn't mean to offend anyone, the picture has been removed," Akshay Kumar tweeted

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 24, 2017 14:50 IST
102 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Akshay Kumar Apologises For Holding Flag Upside Down In Pic (Now Deleted)

Akshay Kumar attended the Women's World Cup final at Lord's (courtesy Akshay Kumar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The deleted photo was captioned "#WomenInBlue, we are rooting for you"
  2. "Extending my sincerest apology," he wrote on Twitter
  3. Akshay Kumar attended the Women's World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday
Actor Akshay Kumar has apologised for a photo, now deleted from his social media accounts, of himself holding the Indian flag upside down. "Extending my sincerest apology for violating the code of conduct for the tricolor. Didn't mean to offend anyone, the picture has been removed," the 49-year-old actor tweeted. The flag code specifies that if held horizontally, the tricolour's saffron stripe should be displayed at the top; vertically, the saffron stripe should be on the left. Akshay, who is shooting for his new film Gold in London, attended the Women's World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday and posted several updates online. The deleted photo was captioned "#WomenInBlue, we are rooting for you." See Akshay Kumar's apology here:
 

His other posts remain, including this one of himself with members of the Indian women's cricket team after the match, which they lost to England:
 
 

Akshay Kumar was Bollywood's sole representative at Lord's - minus wife Twinkle Khanna who flew home after holidaying in Austria - but several other celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, were watching on TV and tweeted their good wishes to the women's team.

Akshay, who has spoken about choosing at least one film a year with a patriotic theme, will be seen next in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which deals with sanitation. The film co-stars Bhhumi Pednekar and releases on the Independence Day weekend. Akshay has already appeared in Jolly LLB 2 and Naam Shabana this year. Apart from Gold, he is also working on Padman, produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna. Akshay has a mega-release next year in 2.0, in which he plays the villain opposite Rajinikanth.
 

Trending

Share this story on

102 Shares
ALSO READNithari Killers Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli Sentenced To Death
akshay kumartricolour

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio PhoneMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................