Akshay Kumar Apologises For Holding Flag Upside Down In Pic (Now Deleted)

Highlights
- The deleted photo was captioned "#WomenInBlue, we are rooting for you"
- "Extending my sincerest apology," he wrote on Twitter
- Akshay Kumar attended the Women's World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday
Extending my sincerest apology for violating the code of conduct for the tricolor.Didn't mean to offend anyone,the picture has been removed— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 24, 2017
His other posts remain, including this one of himself with members of the Indian women's cricket team after the match, which they lost to England:
Even Broken Hearts Can Laugh!!— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 23, 2017
These Women have started a revolution & I couldn't be more proud #WWC17Finalpic.twitter.com/gVfHI08XHi
This is how excited I am, never in my life have I run for a train barefoot to make it in time for a match!! Come on #WomenInBlue#WWC17Finalpic.twitter.com/hYFhTrP6eZ— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 23, 2017
Akshay Kumar was Bollywood's sole representative at Lord's - minus wife Twinkle Khanna who flew home after holidaying in Austria - but several other celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, were watching on TV and tweeted their good wishes to the women's team.
Akshay, who has spoken about choosing at least one film a year with a patriotic theme, will be seen next in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which deals with sanitation. The film co-stars Bhhumi Pednekar and releases on the Independence Day weekend. Akshay has already appeared in Jolly LLB 2 and Naam Shabana this year. Apart from Gold, he is also working on Padman, produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna. Akshay has a mega-release next year in 2.0, in which he plays the villain opposite Rajinikanth.