Aksar 2 Trailer: Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla And Zareen Khan's Love Triangle Is Exciting The trailer of Zareen Khan's Aksar 2 is full of passion and conspiracies

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Zareen Khan and Gautam Rode in Aksar 2. (Image courtesy: Ananth Mahadevan) New Delhi: Highlights Aksar 2 is a sequel to Emraan Hashmi's Aksar Aksar 2 marks the debut of Gautam Rode and Sreesanth The film will release on October 6 Aksar 2 was unveiled by the makers of the film on Monday. The film is a sequel to Emraan Hashmi's 2006 Aksar.The trailer of Aksar 2 gives us an overview of the thriller film, directed by Ananth Mahadevan. Aksar 2 is TV star Gautam Rode and cricketer Sreesanth's debut film. It also



Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla and Zareen Khan's love triangle is intriguing, which is shown in the 2 minutes 17 seconds trailer.



Watch the trailer of Aksar 2 here :





The music of the film is composed by Mithoon and Sayeed Quadri.



Emraan Hashmi, who featured in Aksar, co-starring Udita Goswami and Dino Morea also shared the trailer of Aksar 2 on Twitter and wrote: "Eagerly awaiting. Here's wishing the film & its team a HIT tag."

Eagerly awaiting #Aksar2. Here's wishing the film & its team a HIT tag. Sharing the theatrical trailer!https://t.co/ZOcUkPC33C — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) August 28, 2017



Meanwhile, Zareen Khan will also feature in Vikram Bhatt's horror film, titled 1921.



Aksar 2 is scheduled to release on October 6 this year.



