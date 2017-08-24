Ajith's Vivegam Reviewed By Twitter. Hit Or Not? Verdict Here

Highlights
- "Thala has given his heart and soul for film," read a tweet
- "Director Shiva has unleashed Thala's true rage," it added
- "A very average first half," said another Tweet
Here's a look at the mixed reaction on Twitter:
#Vivegam review!! OUTSTANDING Performance by #ThalaAjith. One of the Best Tamil film of the decade. Sure SHOT B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R. 4.5/5* pic.twitter.com/2JG3MxpJKD— SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) August 23, 2017
A very average first half... cud have been much better.. may not work well with b & c audiences #Vivegam#vivegamreview— Manoj Kumar (@manodhoni) August 24, 2017
#Thala has given his Heart & Soul for film & @directorsiva Has Unleashed Thala 's True rage A #Tripleblockbuster indeed #VivegamReview 2/2— Prabhu (@logonprabhu) August 24, 2017
#VivegamReview#Vivegam has everything which will be loved by audience @directorshiva nd #Ajith has done fantastic job— Kamal Daiya (@kamaldaiya66) August 24, 2017
A section of Twitter has also pointed out that Vivegam, directed by Sivakumar Jayakumar, managed to show Hollywood-like action scenes but there is scope for improvement. "Director has tried to show a Hollywood movie but it is not meeting that much level," said a tweet while another one read: "Have to appreciate director Siva who made great efforts to direct a movie slightly on par with Hollywood movie."
#Vivegamreview Have to appreciate Dir. Siva who made great efforts to direct a movie slightly on par with Hollywood movie. Ajith rocks.— giribabu (@giribabu8) August 24, 2017
#Vivegamreview Hollywood level action spy thriller.. #Thala with mass action sequences Tamil film industry ever watched.— (@Shifu_mastr) August 24, 2017
#vivegamreview 1st review . Director is tried to show a Hollywood movie but it is not meeting that much level. Rating : 3 . a fan version— Orange Talkies (@orangetalkies) August 23, 2017
Vivegam also features Vivek Oberoi, who plays the antagonist. Akshara Haasan stars as the daughter of Ajith's character while Kajal Aggarwal plays his wife. Ajith Kumar plays a special agent named AK of the Counter Terrorism Squad and features in high-octane fight sequences in the movie. Shot in Serbia and other locations across Europe, the trailer of the movie was reminiscent of several memorable actions scenes from Hollywood films like the Mission Impossible and James Bond series.
With Vivegam, Ajith has collaborated with the director for the third time after 2015's Vedhalam and 2014's Veeram.