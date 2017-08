Ajith's Vivegam Reviewed By Twitter. Hit Or Not? Verdict Here

Highlights "Thala has given his heart and soul for film," read a tweet "Director Shiva has unleashed Thala's true rage," it added "A very average first half," said another Tweet

Thala Ajith is back and back with such a huge bang that Twitter has lost it. The Tamil superstar's new film Vivegam opened to theatres on Thursday and cine-goers, who watched first shows, have been sharing their reviews on Twitter, making 'Vivegamreview' feature on Twitter's list of top trends. Some of those who took out their phones during interval to post about the movie, described that first half as "average" while many others have termed the movie as blockbuster-worthy. "OUTSTANDING Performance by Thala Ajith. One of the Best Tamil films of the decade. Sure SHOT B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R," read a tweet while another one said: "A very average first half... cud have been much better." A fan review added: "Thala has given his heart and soul for film. Director Shiva has unleashed Thala's true rage."Here's a look at the mixed reaction on Twitter:A section of Twitter has also pointed out that, directed by Sivakumar Jayakumar, managed to show Hollywood-like action scenes but there is scope for improvement. "Director has tried to show a Hollywood movie but it is not meeting that much level," said a tweet while another one read: "Have to appreciate director Siva who made great efforts to direct a movie slightly on par with Hollywood movie." Vivegam also features Vivek Oberoi, who plays the antagonist . Akshara Haasan stars as the daughter of Ajith's character while Kajal Aggarwal plays his wife. Ajith Kumar plays a special agent named AK of the Counter Terrorism Squad and features in high-octane fight sequences in the movie. Shot in Serbia and other locations across Europe, the trailer of the movie was reminiscent of several memorable actions scenes from Hollywood films like theandseries.With, Ajith has collaborated with the director for the third time after 2015'sand 2014's