Ajay Devgn Will No Longer Do Films For Friendship But Baadshaho, Golmaal Are Different

Ajay Devgn, star of upcoming film, says that now the stakes in filmmaking are too high for an actor to sign a film only for emotional reasons, reports news agency PTI. The 48-year-old actor is reuniting with director Milan Luthria for Baadshaho and with his long-term associate and friend Rohit Shetty for Golmaal Again, which releases later this year . "Earlier we would just listen to an idea and say, 'Let's do it.' Films were releasing left, right and centre. We did 12 films at a time. So, we did a lot of movies purely out of emotions and for relationships. The process of choosing a film has become clearer today. Now, it really means business. Stakes are too high, there is too much pressure," Ajay told PTI.But Rohit Shetty and Milan Luthria are different. "When you are working with someone like Milan, Rohit (Shetty) or someone with whom you have shared great rapport with, you know exactly what their mindset is and what they are looking at. You also know what they want from you and know that they will write keeping you in mind. All of this makes the initial process easier," said Ajay Devgn.Also, Ajay Devgn says that for him acting and filmmaking was never about 'survival' it was "either you liked a script or you do it for friends and for the emotions." But things have changed now. He told PTI: "For me, it has become clear (to choose a film) not because of the external pressure but because the audience has evolved a lot. You can't ever judge the taste accurately but you do have a barometer."Ajay Devgn's new film, which releases on September 1, is about a heist set during the Emergency period . "We had heard of this incident which people used to talk about in Rajasthan, where during the emergency time there was a Queen whose gold was taken away by the government but there was a guy who vanished with the gold overnight. Till today they don't know who the person is and he never got caught," Ajay told PTI.is Ajay's fourth collaboration with Milan Luthria afterandThe National Award-winning actor was last seen in, which he also directed and produced. The film clashed with Karan Johar'sand failed miserably.((With inputs from PTI)